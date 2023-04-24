TribLIVE Logo
Ligonier Valley splits baseball doubleheader

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, April 23, 2023 | 4:14 PM

Ligonier Valley’s baseball team split a pair of games Sunday.

Duncan Foust tossed a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and also was 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs as the Rams beat Johnstown, 15-0, in four innings.

Broderick Schreyer was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs, and Colin Michaels was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Rams.

In Game 2, Ligonier Valley (8-5-1) dropped a 4-1 decision to Richland. Adam Moreland had the team’s lone RBI.

Michaels allowed three earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and took the loss.

