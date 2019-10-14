Ligonier Valley stays in 2nd in PIAA District 6 football rankings

Monday, October 14, 2019 | 9:42 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s Mike Petrof makes a tackle on West Shamokin quarterback Bo Swartz during District 6 football on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Ligonier Valley.

Ligonier Valley and Saltsburg still sit close to the top of the PIAA District 6 football rankings after big wins on Friday.

The unbeaten Rams (8-0), who clinched a fourth consecutive Heritage Conference championship a week ago, rolled over Northern Cambria, 42-7.

Ligonier Valley, winner of 36 consecutive Heritage Conference games, will host Blairsville this Friday. The Rams were tied for second place with Penns Valley (7-1), 100 points behind No. 1 Richland in Class 2A.

Marion Center (6-2) picked up a win and stayed in fifth place.

In Class A, Saltsburg (6-2) moved up again. The Trojans are tied for third with Juniata Valley following their win against Class 2A West Shamokin.

Homer-Center (5-3) dropped a second consecutive game and fell to fifth place.

Portage (7-1) handed District 5 Meyersdale its first loss of the season and stayed on top in Class A. Bishop Guilfoyle is second.

Despite losing for the first time this season, State College (7-1) stayed No. 1 in Class 6A.

Hollidaysburg (4-4) remained the top team in 5A, Bellefonte (6-2) leaped over Clearfield (6-2) in 4A and once-beaten Bald Eagle Area (7-1) is No. 1 in 3A.

District 6 isn’t strictly teams from the district. There also are teams from District 8 (Pittsburgh City League) and District 9.

Here are the current rankings.

PIAA District 6 Rankings

Class 6A

1. State College (7-1), 890; 2. Mifflin County (2-6), 230, 3. Altoona (1-7), 120.

Class 5A

1. Hollidaysburg (4-4), 450; 2. Brashear (1-7), 80; 3. Central Mountain (0-8), 0.

Class 4A

1. Bellefonte (6-2), 730; 2. Clearfield (6-2), 720; 3. Juniata (3-5), 280; 4. Bradford (1-7), 90; T5. DuBois (0-8), 0; and Johnstown (0-8), 0.

Class 3A

1. Bald Eagle Area (7-1), 950; 2. Westmont Hilltop (5-3), 600; 3. Central (Martinsburg) (4-4), 330; 4. Huntingdon (3-5), 330; 5. Tyrone (2-6), 230; 6. Central Cambria (2-6), 220; 7. Forest Hills (1-7), 120; T8. Penn Cambria (1-7), and Philipsburg-Osceola (1-7), 110.

Class 2A

1. Richland (8-0). 1130; T2. Ligonier Valley (8-0), and Penns Valley (7-1), 1030; 4. Bellwood-Antis (8-0), 1010; 5. Marion Center (6-2), 760; 6. Cambria Heights (5-3), 620; 7. Southern Huntingdon (4-4), 420; 8. Bishop Carroll (3-5), 340; 9. West Shamokin (3-5), 320; 10. West Branch (2-6), 200; 11. Mount Union (1-7), 120.

Class A

1. Portage (7-1), 980; 2. Bishop Guilfoyle (6-2), 830; T3. Juniata Valley (6-2) and Saltsburg (6-2), 760; 5. Homer-Center (5-3), 660; T6. Claysburg-Kimmel (5-3) and Glendale (5-3), 620; 8. Purchase Line (5-3), 610; 9. Bishop McCort (4-4), 530; 10. Blairsville (3-5), 370; 11. Blacklick Valley (3-5), 350; 12. Northern Cambria (2-6), 240; T13. Ferndale (2-6), Moshannon Valley (2-6) and Penns Manor (2-6), 230; T16. Conemaugh Valley (0-8), United (0-8) and Williamsburg (0-8), 0.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

