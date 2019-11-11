Ligonier Valley to play Richland for District 6 title
Monday, November 11, 2019 | 12:52 PM
The District 6 Class 2A championship game between No. 1 seed Richland (11-0) and No. 2 Ligonier Valley (12-0) will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Mansion Park in Altoona.
These teams squared off in the 2018 District 6 title game with Richland rallying for a 21-12 victory.
Richland advanced with a convincing 49-21 victory against Penns Valley on Friday, while a Michael Petrof’s blocked extra point and a late defensive stand helped Ligonier Valley hold off Bellwood-Antis, 21-20.
This is Ligonier Valley’s fourth consecutive trip to the District 6 championship game.
In Class A, Saltsburg will face Bishop Guilfoyle on Friday at a site to be determined, and Purchase Line goes to Juniata Valley on Saturday. Saltsburg defeated Claysburg-Kimmel, 39-14, and Purchase Line ran over Portage, 25-6.
Bishop Guilfoyle uses Mansion Park as a home field, but the Class 2A game is scheduled there. A Class 3A game between Bald Eagle Area (District 6) and Bedford (District 5) will be at Hollidaysburg on Friday.
