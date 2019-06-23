Ligonier Valley wins linemen challenge at Pitt

By: Paul Schofield

Sunday, June 23, 2019 | 6:08 PM

It was quite a day for the Ligonier Valley football team.

The Rams competed in the University of Pittsburgh’s linemen challenge and took home the title by defeating Ohio power, the Massilion Tigers.

So proud of our linemen! Your 2019 Pitt Linemen Challenge Champions! Beat Massillon, Ohio in the finals for the W! pic.twitter.com/i90MLZK2k2 — Roger Beitel (@roger_beitel) June 22, 2019

The linemen competing for the Rams were: Michael Petriff, Wylie Spiker, Gabe Gonda, Alex Torrance, Derek Fox, Jude Grzywinski, Nathaniel Neiderhiser and Dunnivan Graham.

Coaches Corey Turcheck and Karl Petrof took the linemen to Pitt.

The linemen competed in the tire flip, Prowler sled relay, bench press and hand combat speed. Then the team competed in a tug of war.

The Rams competed against St. Vincent, Clairton, Baldwin, Gonzaga, Ringgold and Oak Glen.

Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said the offensive and defensive lines would be a strength of the 2019 season. He said there is a chance many of them would receive Division I offers.

Blessed to say I’ve committed to Lehigh University!!! #BIRD20FPREY pic.twitter.com/753ni8tmk4 — Christian Jablonski (@cjablonski_55) June 23, 2019

Petrof, Spiker and Christian Jablonski have already received numerous Division 1 offers, in fact Jablonski announced on Twitter that he has committed to Lehigh.

