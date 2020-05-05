Ligonier Valley’s Marinchak, Silk headline Heritage Conference postseason awards
By:
Tuesday, May 5, 2020 | 11:18 AM
It was quite a year for the Ligonier Valley boys basketball team in the school’s final season in District 6.
The school’s athletic teams will move to the WPIAL for the 2020-21 season.
The boys basketball team won the Heritage Conference title and played in the Class 3A title for the third consecutive season.
Michael Marinchak has been a big part of the Rams’ success the past four years, and he and teammate Kyle Silk were named to the Heritage Conference all-conference team.
Ligonier Valley was the only team to have two players on the squad. Silk played at United the previous three seasons but transferred to Ligonier Valley for his senior year.
Haley Boyd was the only Ram selected to the girls basketball all-conference team. Ligonier Valley sophomore Ryan Harbert was named to the all-conference wrestling team. Hannah Turcheck was selected to the cheerleading squad.
Here is the list of the all-conference teams:
Boys basketball
Jacob Barnett, Purchase Line
John Calandrella, Saltsburg
Jaden Evanick, Homer-Center
Conner Fairman, Marion Center
Garrett Grimaldi, Penns Manor
Austin Kovalcik, United
Michael Marinchak, Ligonier Valley
Kyle Silk, Ligonier Valley
Trevor Smulik, West Shamokin
Braden Staats, Blairsville
Jordan Wise, Northern Cambria
Girls basketball
Lauren Bagley, Penns Manor
Haley Boyd, Ligonier Valley
Abbigail Dickie, Saltsburg
Lauren Dumm, Penns Manor
Maizee Fry, United
Sophie Fusaro, West Shamokin
Laney Monroe, Marion Center
Johniemarie Olenchick, Northern Cambria
Kennidy Page, Homer-Center
Lexi Risinger, Blairsville
Emileigh Syster, Purchase Line
Alycia Zayachak, Penns Manor
Wrestling
Hunter Armstrong, Marion Center
Marvin Beatty, Marion Center
Max Clevenger, United
Ryan Harbert, Blairsville
Gabriel Kennedy-Citeroni, Blairsville
Cheerleading
Alyssa Adams, Saltsburg
Pyper Charney, United
Autumn Claypool, West Shamokin
Harlee Leasure, Penns Manor
Lily Ringler, Blairsville
Savannah Rivera, Northern Cambria
Elizabeth Shirley, Homer-Center
Angel Stephenson, Purchase Line
MacKenzie Thompson, United
Hannah Turcheck, Ligonier Valley
Emily Willard, Marion Center
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Blairsville, Homer-Center, Ligonier Valley, Marion Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, Saltsburg, United, West Shamokin
More Basketball• Trib HSSN May Madness: Rachel Martindale, North Allegheny vs. Alison Riske, Peters Township
• Trib HSSN May Madness: Neil Walker, Pine-Richland vs. Josh Lay, Aliquippa
• Trib HSSN May Madness: Annie Houghton, Quaker Valley vs. Amani Johnson, East Allegheny
• Trib HSSN May Madness: Darrelle Revis, Aliquippa vs. M.J. Devonshire, Aliquippa
• Could coach Jeff Ackermann turn around another basketball program in Baldwin?