Ligonier Valley’s Marinchak, Silk headline Heritage Conference postseason awards

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 | 11:18 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley's Michael Marinchak works against West Shamokin's Jack McCullough during the Heritage Conference championship game Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at IUP.

It was quite a year for the Ligonier Valley boys basketball team in the school’s final season in District 6.

The school’s athletic teams will move to the WPIAL for the 2020-21 season.

The boys basketball team won the Heritage Conference title and played in the Class 3A title for the third consecutive season.

Michael Marinchak has been a big part of the Rams’ success the past four years, and he and teammate Kyle Silk were named to the Heritage Conference all-conference team.

Ligonier Valley was the only team to have two players on the squad. Silk played at United the previous three seasons but transferred to Ligonier Valley for his senior year.

Haley Boyd was the only Ram selected to the girls basketball all-conference team. Ligonier Valley sophomore Ryan Harbert was named to the all-conference wrestling team. Hannah Turcheck was selected to the cheerleading squad.

Here is the list of the all-conference teams:

Boys basketball

Jacob Barnett, Purchase Line

John Calandrella, Saltsburg

Jaden Evanick, Homer-Center

Conner Fairman, Marion Center

Garrett Grimaldi, Penns Manor

Austin Kovalcik, United

Michael Marinchak, Ligonier Valley

Kyle Silk, Ligonier Valley

Trevor Smulik, West Shamokin

Braden Staats, Blairsville

Jordan Wise, Northern Cambria

Girls basketball

Lauren Bagley, Penns Manor

Haley Boyd, Ligonier Valley

Abbigail Dickie, Saltsburg

Lauren Dumm, Penns Manor

Maizee Fry, United

Sophie Fusaro, West Shamokin

Laney Monroe, Marion Center

Johniemarie Olenchick, Northern Cambria

Kennidy Page, Homer-Center

Lexi Risinger, Blairsville

Emileigh Syster, Purchase Line

Alycia Zayachak, Penns Manor

Wrestling

Hunter Armstrong, Marion Center

Marvin Beatty, Marion Center

Max Clevenger, United

Ryan Harbert, Blairsville

Gabriel Kennedy-Citeroni, Blairsville

Cheerleading

Alyssa Adams, Saltsburg

Pyper Charney, United

Autumn Claypool, West Shamokin

Harlee Leasure, Penns Manor

Lily Ringler, Blairsville

Savannah Rivera, Northern Cambria

Elizabeth Shirley, Homer-Center

Angel Stephenson, Purchase Line

MacKenzie Thompson, United

Hannah Turcheck, Ligonier Valley

Emily Willard, Marion Center

