Ligonier Valley’s Wylie Spiker makes FCS commitment to “dream school”

Monday, September 23, 2019 | 2:07 PM

Ligonier Valley’s Wylie Spiker works out during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Ligonier.

Wylie Spiker, the kid with the great football name, is the latest Ligonier Valley lineman to carve out a path to Division I program.

Spiker, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound senior two-way tackle, announced he has verbally committed to St. Francis (Pa.).

He also had an offer from Duquesne.

He was recruited by St. Francis to play offensive tackle or guard.

“I chose SFU because of the environment and how I felt like I wanted to be there,” he said. “I knew it was the right place. It’s my dream school.”

Spiker joins teammates Michael Petrof (Navy) and Christian Jablonski (Lehigh), who committed to D-1 programs earlier this year. There has been an increase in talented linemen this season in Westmoreland County and Ligonier Valley is at the forefront of that movement.

The front line has helped the Rams (5-0) rush for 270.8 yards and 45 points per game. Spiker has eight tackles, including two for loss, and a sack.

Blessed to say I’ve committed to Saint Francis University! pic.twitter.com/Xv7glj4syX — Wylie Spiker (@SpikerWylie) September 23, 2019

