Like rivals, Upper St. Clair turns to new nucleus

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Upper St. Clair’s conference was among the WPIAL’s deepest in recent years with senior-heavy rosters full of experience becoming the norm in the South Hills.

This year, that’s not always the case.

“Our league is turning over big time,” said USC coach Mike Junko, who returns only five full-time starters. “There’s a lot of turnover all the way across the league. This camp time and these first few nonconference games are critical for everybody in our conference to really develop those kids who haven’t seen a lot of Friday night time.”

Gone from the USC roster are quarterback Ethan Dahlem, the team’s leading passer and rusher, and star wideout David Pantelis, the team’s top receiver. Both were part of a talented 25-person senior class that graduated in the spring.

So, this summer, Junko and his Upper St. Clair coaching staff got back to basics.

“We’ve had to go a little bit slower and really emphasize some of the fundamentals to get kids up and ready,” he said. “I liken it to my first year here as head coach. We were sort of the same way.”

Offensively, the Panthers return running backs Ethan Heister and Jamaal Brown, wide receivers Mateo Cepullio and Aiden Besselman and one full-time starter on the line, Mark Banbury (6-2, 245). Two other returning offensive linemen, Chase Rosenberry (6-2, 235) and Wyatt Kovell (6-2, 250), became starters late in the season.

“While they’re not ‘returning starters,’ they have played on Friday night,” Junko said of Rosenberry and Kovell. “And when you get Banbury out there with them, you’ve got some guys who’ve got some experience.”

They’ll be joined by a bunch of first-year starters.

The Panthers entered camp with a battle for the starting quarterback spot between juniors Brady Erdos and Charlie Stohl. Freshman QB Julian Dahlem, the younger brother of Ethan, also has impressed this summer.

Among the other starting lineup additions, Junko said he envisioned bigger roles for wide receivers Jacob Hufnagel and Nick DeRubeis along with linebacker Shea Moorhead. Hufnagel also plays defensive back.

“We’re excited about the kids who’ve stepped up to fill some of those roles,” Junko said.

Whoever’s behind center will have the luxury of two running backs who combined for more than 600 rushing yards on 93 carries last season. Heister, a senior, had five rushing touchdowns and Brown, a junior, scored three.

“They both have a lot of experience carrying the ball of Friday nights,” Junko said. “When we’re trying to break in a new quarterback, it’s nice to have some experience back there at running back.”

Cepullio ranked second on the team in receptions (31) and receiving yards (432) but didn’t finish far behind Pantelis, who had 33 catches and 490 yards. Besselman added 14 catches for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Cepullio scored once.

Besselman is part of a deep junior class. The Panthers have around 30 juniors.

“We’ve got a lot of young kids that are going to get an opportunity to win a position,” Junko said, “and then be there for a two- or three-year cycle.”

The third-year coach said he expects other teams in his conference will do the same if they can.

“There’s still a lot of talent in the conference,” he said, “and a lot of young guys who’ve been waiting for an opportunity.”

Upper St. Clair

Coach: Mike Junko

2020 record: 5-3, 4-1 in Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference

All-time record: 470-188-9

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 Greensburg Central Catholic, 7

9.3 at Mt. Lebanon, 7

9.10 Baldwin, 7

9.17 at Pine-Richland, 7

9.24 Penn Hills, 7

10.1 Peters Township, 7

10.8 at West Allegheny*, 7

10.15 at Moon*, 7

10.22 South Fayette*, 7

10.29 at Bethel Park*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Ethan Dahlem*

114-188, 1,567 yards, 14 TDs

Rushing: Dahlem*

102-385, 9 TDs

Receiving: David Pantelis*

33-490, 7 TDs

FAST FACTS

• Upper St. Clair has made the WPIAL playoffs in 34 of the past 35 seasons, missing only in 1999.

• The Panthers have won seven WPIAL titles.

• Heister has Division I offers from Dayton and Valparaiso to play defense. Along with running back, he plays a hybrid linebacker/safety position on defense for USC.

• Mike Junko is the son of longtime Pitt football assistant Bob Junko.

