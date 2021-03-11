Lincoln Park bests Midland’s streak with 6th consecutive WPIAL finals appearance

Thursday, March 11, 2021 | 9:27 PM

Blue and gold banners hanging in Lincoln Park’s gym celebrate the great Midland teams of decades past but the new-era Leopards just one-upped their old-school counterparts.

No. 2 seed Lincoln Park is headed to the WPIAL finals for the sixth consecutive season after defeating No. 3 Montour, 65-62, in the Class 4A semifinals Thursday night. That’s one more than the Midland boys’ streak from the 1970s that included five straight trips to the finals in 1973-77.

“When we started basketball, we said that we would not dishonor the heritage of Midland, and would try to keep the pedigree going,” Lincoln Park coach Mike Bariski said. “That’s what I’m most proud of. That we have done that.”

The boys teams at Duquesne (1992-96) and Aliquippa (2003-07) also reached the WPIAL finals five times. North Catholic owns the longest streak for girls at 18 (1979-96).

Lincoln Park’s Dakari Bradford scored 20 points and L.A. Pratt had 19, but the Leopards held their breath twice in the final seconds as Montour had two chances to tie. First, Isayah Mosley’s 3-pointer from the top of the key bounced off the rim with 1 second left, and then Luke Persinger heaved a full-court shot at the buzzer that hit the backboard.

Vason Stevenson led Montour (14-8) with 26 points and Mosley had 18. Elias Bishop added 15 for Lincoln Park (17-5) including a couple of key 3s.

Awaiting Lincoln Park in the finals is a rematch with fifth-seeded North Catholic at 8 p.m. Monday at North Allegheny. It will be the third year in a row and the fourth time in five seasons that Lincoln Park and North Catholic have met in the WPIAL finals.

No. 5 North Catholic defeated top-seeded Belle Vernon, 77-76, in Thursday’s other semifinal.

But before securing a rematch with North Catholic, Lincoln Park had to defeat section foe Montour for the third time. Lincoln Park won their two regular-season contests 61-52 and 62-49, but this third matchup stayed close throughout.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

