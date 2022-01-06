TribLIVE Logo
Lindeman, Boyd picked for ECNL all-star showcase

Thursday, January 6, 2022 | 3:59 PM

A pair of WPIAL girls soccer standouts and Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy players were selected to play in a national showcase.

Franklin Regional senior Sydney Lindeman and Pine-Richland junior Ava Boyd made the cut for the Elite Clubs National League Florida National Selection Games, set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

There will be two games. Lindeman will play in the U18/19 game, Boyd in the U16/17 contest. Both girls are on East team rosters.

Lindeman, a Towson commit, was an All-Region II East, all-state and All-WPIAL pick this season for the Panthers. The midfielder was named the Trib Westmoreland player of the year.

Boyd, a talented midfielder and one of the Rams’ top scorers, was an ECNL first-team selection this year in the Ohio Valley Conference.

