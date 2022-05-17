Local golf notebook: PGA Latinoamerica pro tops Butler County U.S. Open local qualifier

Monday, May 16, 2022 | 9:01 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Sewickley’s Jason Li advanced to a sectional qualifier after shooting an even-par 71 at the Butler County U.S. Open local qualifier.

PGA Tour Latinoamerica pro and former Oklahoma Sooner Beau Titsworth claimed medalist honors at the Butler County U.S. Open local qualifier May 11. Titsworth shot a 4-under par 67. He was one of five players to earn a spot in the sectional tournaments.

Amateur Darin Kolwalski of Bethel Park and Eastern Michigan senior Blaise Vanitvelt of Fenton, Mich. were the only others to break par, carding 1-under 70.

Finishing at even par were Nick Sorkin of Rockville, Md., and Carnegie Mellon graduate Jason Li of Sewickley, Pa.

The alternates were Austin Lemieux of Sewickley and Joe Juszczyk of Dearborn Heights, Mich.

J.F. Aber of Sewickley earned a spot from the Scioto Reserve County Club in Powell, Ohio by shooting a 5-under 67. His round included an eagle on the par-5 10th hole.

No local golfer earned a spot from the West Virginia qualifier at Stonewall Jackson Resort.

Oakmont native Spencer Mellon is the first alternate from Boynton Beach, Fla. location.

Thaddeus Obecny II of Wheeling. W.Va. qualified with a 69 at the White Manor Country Club in Malvern.

Malley wins at Oakbrook

Venetia native Austin Malley shot a 4-over par 75 to win the Tri-State PGA Isaly’s Junior Golf Tour event at Oakbrook Golf Club.NC

Hunter Jurica of Derry finished second at 76, while Kyle Rice of Leetsdale and Jack Ankeny of Johnstown tied for third after shooting a 79.

Logan Monzak of Elizabeth was fifth by shooting an 80.

NCAA regionals for Jackson, Olsakovsky

Notre Dame junior Palmer Jackson (Franklin Regional) and Penn State graduate student Lou Olsakovsky (Upper St. Clair) earned bids to the NCAA Regionals.

Jackson and his Notre Dame teammates will play in Palm Beach Gardens at the PGA National Resortr’s Championship Course.

Jackson and teammate Chris Chatfield also earned Atlantic Coast Conference honors.

Olsakovsky and junior Patrick Sheehan are headed to the Columbus Regional at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course.

The regionals began play Monday.

Holes-in-one

Here is a list of golfers who recently recorded a hole-in-one.

• Edgewood Country Club member John Shaginaw had a hole-in-one Sunday on the 169-yard par-3 third hole. He used a 4-hybrid. The witness was Bob Scott.

• David Debo, 66, recorded his first career hole-in-one May 1 at Irwin Country Club on the 151-yard par-3 fourth hole using a 5-iron.

