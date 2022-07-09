Western Pa. golf notebook: Nick Turowski places 2nd in state Junior event

Friday, July 8, 2022 | 8:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski, shown last October, finished second at the Pennsylvania Golf Association’s Junior tournament.

Penn-Trafford rising junior Nick Turowski was disappointed with his performance in the Westmoreland County Golf Association’s Junior Tournament when he failed to defend his title.

But Turowski learned from that experience and rebounded with a second-place finish in the Pennsylvania Golf Association’s Junior Tournament on June 27-28 at Hershey Country Club.

Turowski was leading after the first round, shooting a 4-under-par 67. He finished the two-day event at 3-under 139, tied with Nick Ciocca of Aronimink Golf Club.

Logan Paczewski of Huntsville Golf Club won the event with a 7-under 135. The Rutgers freshman had a 68 during Day One and a 67 in the second round.

The second-place finish also qualified Turowski for the American Junior Golf Association’s tournaments.

“It was a good experience,” Turowski said. “I played really well the first day. The only difference between the rounds was putting. I had 29 during the first day and 34 the second day.

“I don’t have many AJGA stars, but top five in states gets full exempt and I get to play in any tournament I want. That was really big for me and my goal. After the first day I wanted to win, but I also wanted to secure a top five.”

Turowski is also exempt for the West Penn Amateur, West Penn Open and Pennsylvania Amateur.

The two AJGA events he’s planning to enter are Penn State and Southpointe. He also is headed to the High School Nationals in Pinehurst, N.C., starting July 11, 12 and 13.

Pants, no shorts

During the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational last month, the one thing Greensburg native Mark Goetz had to get used to wearing pants during the event.

Because Goetz turned pro and hopes to play in future PGA events, he will be required to wear pants.

Goetz played well enough in his first pro event to earn a $7,000 check.

“It was a good learning experience,” Goetz said. “It’s something I can build from.”

Goetz said he’s unsure what the rest of the summer will bring as he tries to figure out what path he will take to continue his pro career.

Young collects win

Amateur Brett Young won the Tri-State Section PGA Links Brewing Company Stableford Championship at South Hills Country Club on Tuesday.

Young garnered 14 points over the two rounds. Kevin Shields finished second with seven points, and amateur Erik Bertrand placed third with three points.

Bertrand scored 11 points during the first round but stumbled in the second round.

Pros Rob McClellan and Brett Carmen tied for fourth with two points.

Jackson performs well

Murrysville native Palmer Jackson competed for the United States in the Palmer Cup in Switzerland.

While the United States came up short against the International team, Jackson competed well in his four matches going 2-1-1.

He and Brooke Seay went 1-0-1 in mixed four-ball and mixed foursome competition. He and Michael Brennan won a foursome event.

Jackson fell 2 and 1 to Josele Ballester in singles action. Ballester used two eagles to fend off Jackson, who finished with seven birdies and three bogeys.

Holes-in-one

Here is a list of golfers who recorded holes-in-one recently:

• Bill Hunter of Pittsburgh, Shannopin Country Club, No. 14, 148 yards, 8-iron.

• Gene Giuliani of Ben Avon, Shannopin Country Club, No. 14, 142 yards, 8-iron.

• James Kerestes of Wexford, Shannopin Country Club, No. 7, 114 yards, 9-iron.

• Ryan Brown, of Ben Avon, Shannopin Country Club, No. 7, 135 yards, 9-iron.

• Mel Scarpaci of Greensburg, Pleasant Valley Golf Club, Connellsville, No. 4, 155 yards, 9-iron.

