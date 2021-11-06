Long passes let No. 11 seed Peters Township upset North Hills in WPIAL playoffs

Saturday, November 6, 2021 | 12:37 AM

In many ways, Peters Township quarterback Sam Miller might epitomize his football team.

Like many on the Indians roster, Miller entered his senior season as a starter with limited experience, missed some time with an injury and wasn’t nearly the impact player in August that he is right now.

As he’s grown, so has his team.

“It’s taken me a while, but I’m finally understanding what I need to do,” said Miller, who passed for 235 yards and a touchdown, rushed for another score and led No. 11 seed Peters Township to a win over No. 6 North Hills, 33-28, Friday night in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.

Wide receiver Jacob Macosko had 194 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches, and running back Ethan Kirch added 109 rushing yards and scored twice.

Peters Township (7-4) is listed as a double-digit seed on the bracket, but the team certainly didn’t play like one in this first-round matchup.

“There’s no way we’re an 11 seed,” Miller said. “We had a rough patch and looked like an 11 seed, but we hit our stride late.”

The 6-foot, 180-pound senior is committed to play Division I baseball at Columbia. He has thrown for nearly 1,900 yards this fall despite missing one game and most of another. His throws to Macosko weren’t bloops but rather bombs at Martorelli Stadium.

The tandem connected on completions of 44, 52 and 70 yards.

“Our quarterback is getting better and we’re getting better at knowing what he likes,” Peters Township coach T.J. Plack said. “He was hurt early in the year, and we really didn’t grow together. But these last four or five weeks, we’ve really put together what we can do and what we can’t do.”

Their longest completion — the 70-yarder — was a second-quarter touchdown, and the 52-yarder set up another score in the third.

“They threw the ball over our head pretty consistently throughout the game,” North Hills coach Pat Carey said. “We felt we’d made some adjustments later in the third quarter, but they came out of the half and did some damage quickly with those big plays. We preach all the time you can’t get it thrown over your head. Tonight we did.”

The teams combined for more than 800 yards from scrimmage and each threw a 70-yard touchdown pass in a game that had a little bit of everything. There was a goal-line stand, three turnovers, a field goal, a safety and a crucial pass interference flag.

North Hills (7-4) had chances to win its first playoff game since 2010. John Green passed for 257 yards and a touchdown, and receiver Robert Dickerson had seven catches for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Peters Township broke a 14-14 halftime tie by scoring on its first two possessions in the third quarter, but the difference was only three points with about eight minutes left.

A few late plays proved costly for North Hills.

One came with less than four minutes left and North Hills pinned against its own goal line. An errant snap zipped through the end zone for a safety, giving Peters Township a 33-28 lead and possession of the ball. With about three minutes left, North Hills had life when it intercepted a throw by Miller near midfield, but North Hills was flagged for pass interference, negating the turnover.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

