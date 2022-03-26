Long scoreless stretch dashes Aliquippa’s hopes for state basketball title

By:

Saturday, March 26, 2022 | 4:42 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Demarkus Walker watches as Devon Prep celebrates as time expires in the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Devon Prep’s Ty Mishock scores against Aliquippa’s Jayace Williams during the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s DJ Walker reacts during a 25-0 run by Devon Prep in the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Brandon Banks drives past Devon Prep’s Ty Misock during the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s DJ Walker battles Devon Prep’s Lucas Orchard for a rebound during the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Randall Anderson battles Devon Prep’s Allen Cieslak for a loose ball during the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s DJ Walker is pressured by Devon Prep’s Allen Cieslak and Argel Pettit IV during the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa head coach Nick Lackovich watches the final seconds of the game with his starters during the PIAA Class 3A state championship against Devon Prep on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Giant Center in Hershey. Previous Next

HERSHEY – Aliquippa went scoreless for more than six minutes and its opponent scored 25 consecutive points, a run the Quips couldn’t overcome in Saturday’s 76-58 loss to Devon Prep in the PIAA Class 3A boys final at Giant Center.

The score was tied at 34 before the run, which started late in the second quarter and stretched into the third.

After the run, Devon Prep led 59-34.

This was the first state championship appearance for Devon Prep (15-4), a Philadelphia Catholic League team. All five starters scored in double figures for the Tide.

Aliquippa (21-9) was trying to join a short list of PIAA schools to win state football and basketball titles in the same seasons.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Aliquippa