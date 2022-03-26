Long scoreless stretch dashes Aliquippa’s hopes for state basketball title

HERSHEY – Aliquippa went scoreless for more than six minutes and its opponent scored 25 consecutive points, a run the Quips couldn’t overcome in Saturday’s 76-58 loss to Devon Prep in the PIAA Class 3A boys final at Giant Center.
The score was tied at 34 before the run, which started late in the second quarter and stretched into the third.
After the run, Devon Prep led 59-34.
This was the first state championship appearance for Devon Prep (15-4), a Philadelphia Catholic League team. All five starters scored in double figures for the Tide.
Aliquippa (21-9) was trying to join a short list of PIAA schools to win state football and basketball titles in the same seasons.
This story will be updated.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .