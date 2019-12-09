Longtime coaches Faust, Salvino to square off in basketball showdown

Monday, December 9, 2019 | 11:37 AM

Two legendary coaches meet Monday in a WPIAL boys basketball nonsection contest.

Ron Faust leads Washington on the road against Joe Salvino and Belle Vernon.

Both coaches are in their late 60’s, but they are still piling up the wins.

The two have coached for a combined 69 years and have more than 1,250 victories.

The Leopards split their first two games in the Hempfield tip-off tournament over the weekend while the Little Prexies play their season opener.

The two teams met in an early-season contest last year with Washington picking up the home win, 82-62.

Another tournament

There were plenty of tip-off tournaments to open up the WPIAL boys and girls basketball seasons this past weekend.

The tournament action continues Monday with two games in the annual Mike Rettger tournament at Franklin Regional.

The host Panthers will face Monessen (0-2) at 7:30 p.m. with Norwin (2-0) taking on Baldwin (1-1) in the first game at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, Norwin faces Monessen in the opener while Franklin Regional (1-1) takes on Baldwin.

Monday girls hoops

It will be a busy night of nonsection action in WPIAL girls basketball. With a lot of teams opening section play later this week, this is the final nonsection tune-up.

One matchup that stands out is a battle in Washington County where Trinity hosts Peters Township.

The Indians were perfect last season in winning both WPIAL and PIAA championships, but lost their opener on Friday to Woodland Hills before bouncing back to win Saturday against Thomas Jefferson.

The Hillers also are 1-1 after beating Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, then losing to Blackhawk in the championship of their own tournament.

