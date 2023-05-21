Longtime Hampton softball coach Ron Fedell steps away

By:

Saturday, May 20, 2023 | 10:21 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Ron Fedell coaches against Greensburg Salem during a WPIAL playoff game on May 15, 2023, at Fox Chapel High School.

Hampton softball coach Ron Fedell, who celebrated his 200th career victory earlier this month, is stepping down after 23 seasons.

Fedell, 68, said he and his wife Kathy have custody of their 4-year-old granddaughter, who is autistic. Fedell said his time and focus need to be on her.

“It’s just a situation where I have to step away right now,” he said. “I can’t focus on anything else at this point. She needs me.”

Hampton went 13-6 this past season, losing to top-seeded Elizabeth Forward, 9-3, on Wednesday in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals. On Friday, Fedell informed his players and the Hampton athletic department that he wouldn’t be returning for the 2024 season.

“It was very surprising and very disappointing,” sophomore second baseman Aliza Michielli said, “but I definitely understand.”

Fedell, who is 202-194-1 since taking over in 2001, said the time demands of caring for granddaughter Sophia grew too great to balance with his coaching job.

“I knew halfway through (this season) that I wasn’t going to be able to do this next year,” Fedell said. “It’s very upsetting, but I have to do what I have to do.”

Hampton will lose only one starter from this year’s team, which defeated Greensburg Salem, 6-1, in the WPIAL Class 4A first round Monday for its first playoff victory since 2019.

Tags: Hampton