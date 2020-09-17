Longtime high school baseball coach Tim Banner dies at 64

Thursday, September 17, 2020 | 3:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny coach Tim Banner hands the championship trophy over to his team after the Tigers defeated Upper St. Clair, 12-1, in the WPIAL Class AAAA final June 1, 2005, at Falconi Field.

Tim Banner, the first baseball coach at Chatham University, died on Wednesday.

Banner, 64, coached several area high school programs and at Chatham for three seasons before retiring in 2019. He was hired in 2014, but the team’s first season was 2015-16.

“We’re losing a great guy,” North Allegheny athletic director Bob Bozzuto said. “He was probably the best in-game coach I’ve been around. He was always relaxed. He’s going to be missed.”

Banner was a graduate of Point Park where he was a three-year starter on the baseball team.

He coached previously at Avonworth, Moon, North Allegheny, North Catholic and Woodland Hills. He posted a 20-61 record at Chatham, including 5-37 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.

The university’s first conference win came April 28, 2018 against Westminster and the first program win was March 8, 2017 against Valley Forge.

Chatham officials said: “Coach Banner laid the groundwork for the Chatham baseball program in the school’s first year as a coeducational institution. His work and dedication to the university, athletic department, and the advancement of the baseball program has left a lasting legacy, allowing for future baseball student-athletes to have the best possible experiences.

“Our deepest sorrows and sincerest condolences go out to Coach Banner’s family, friends and loved ones. Coach Banner was an exemplary coach, mentor and colleague to countless people. He will be greatly missed by his players, fellow staff members, and the Chatham community alike.”

Jason Bush, the Pennsylvania American Legion District 7 director, coached with Banner at Chatham.

“Tim was a great baseball coach, but a better person,” Bush said. “He was easy to work for. He had an idea what we were going to do at practice and he let his coaches coach. He didn’t micro manage. I’ll miss him.”

Banner coached North Catholic to a WPIAL title in 1995 and North Allegheny to titles in 2003 and ‘05. North Allegheny won a PIAA title under Banner in 2000.

A cause of death was not available; additional details for services will be announced.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

