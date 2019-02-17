Looking back at PIAA team wrestling tourney for Burrell and Kiski Area

By: Tribune-Review

Saturday, February 16, 2019 | 10:38 PM

While the Burrell and Kiski Area wrestling teams came up short of their goals at the PIAA championships, both had memorable moments at the Giant Center in Hershey over the three days of the tournament.

Burrell, competing in Class AA, was one win away from earning a top-four spot in the state. The Bucs went 3-2 with wins against Muncy, Conneaut and Westmont Hilltop. They fell to Saucon Valley and Chestnut Ridge.

“We took a step forward,” Burrell coach Josh Shields said. “We’ve been here when things didn’t go as well.”

Kiski Area ended up third in Class AAA after defeating Canon-McMillan, 30-24, and Council Rock South, 34-20.

The Cavaliers finished 4-1. They lost to Northampton in the semifinals.

It was the second time in three years Kiski finished third in the state tournament. They placed second in 2018.

“We came a little short,” Kiski Area junior Nick Delp said. “Our goal is to come back next year and win it all.”

