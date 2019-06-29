Looking back at the WPIAL’s state champions for 2018-19
By: Bill Hartlep
Saturday, June 29, 2019 | 7:45 PM
PARADE OF CHAMPIONS
Here’s a look at state champions from the WPIAL during the 2018-19 school year:
Boys basketball
Moon (5A)
Lincoln Park (3A)
Girls basketball
Peters Township (6A)
Chartiers Valley (5A)
Competitive spirit
Bethel Park (small division)
Butler (coed division)
Boys cross country
North Allegheny (3A)
Greensburg Salem (2A)
Patrick Anderson, Mt. Lebanon (3A)
Girls cross country
North Allegheny (3A)
Football
Penn Hills (5A)
Aliquippa (3A)
Boys golf
Central Catholic (3A)
Palmer Jackson, Franklin Regional (3A)
Girls golf
North Allegheny (3A)
Greensburg C.C. (2A)
Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny (3A)
Maddie Smithco, North Catholic (2A)
Gymnastics
Thomas Jefferson (gold division)
South Side (silver division)
Leah Bookser, Moon (gold bars)
Alyssa Bruno, Central Valley (gold vault)
Maria Costa, Thomas Jefferson (silver floor)
Cailey Dolata, Central Valley (silver bars)
Jordan Frasier, West Allegheny (diamond beam)
Lauren Hoff, Moon (gold beam, floor)
Natalie Moore, Thomas Jefferson (diamond vault)
Kaylee Rehak, Thomas Jefferson (gold all-around)
Ice hockey
Pine-Richland (2A)
Boys soccer
West Allegheny (3A)
Softball
Frazier (2A)
Penn-Trafford (5A)
Boys swimming and diving
Josh Matheny, Upper St. Clair (3A, 100 breast)
Kyle Maziarz, North Catholic (2A, diving)
Richard Mihm, North Allegheny (3A, 500 free)
Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon (2A, 100 fly, 100 free)
Robert Spekis, Belle Vernon (2A, 100 breast)
Jack Wright, North Allegheny (3A, 200 free)
North Allegheny 200 free relay (3A)
North Allegheny 400 free relay (3A)
Upper St. Clair 200 medley relay (3A)
Girls swimming and diving
Laura Goettler, Butler (3A, 100 breast)
Olivia Livingston, Gateway (3A, 50 free)
Zoe Skirboll, Fox Chapel (3A, 200 IM)
Karen Siddoway, Northgate (2A, 200 free, 100 free)
Anna Vogt, Ringgold (2A, diving)
Trinity Ward, Mt. Lebanon (3A, 100 fly)
Mt. Lebanon 200 medley relay (3A)
Boys tennis
Connor Bruce/Elian Ascencio, Peters Township (3A doubles)
Robby Shymansky, Fox Chapel (3A singles)
Girls tennis
Sewickley Academy (2A)
Boys track and field
MJ Devonshire, Aliquippa (2A, 100, 200)
Zach Kinne, North Allegheny (3A, 3,200)
Daniel Layton, Waynesburg (2A, 110 hurdles)
Calvin Wetzel, Riverside (2A, 300 hurdles)
Girls track and field
Emily Carter, Bethel Park (3A, 3,200)
Gionna Quarzo, Brownsville (2A, 3,200)
Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy (2A, 800, 1,600)
Hayden Robinson, Avonworth/Northgate (3A, 100)
Burrell 400 relay (2A)
Boys volleyball
North Allegheny (3A)
Girls volleyball
North Allegheny (4A)
Wrestling
Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional (3A, 106)
Jacob Ealy, Hopewell (2A, 138)
Alejandro Herrera, Seneca Valley (3A, 113)
Thayne Lawrence, Frazier (3A, 160)
Darren Miller, Kiski Area (3A, 126)
Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan (3A, 170)
Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant (3A, 182)
Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review Assistant Sports Editor. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
