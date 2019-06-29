Looking back at the WPIAL’s state champions for 2018-19

By: Bill Hartlep

Saturday, June 29, 2019 | 7:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Donovan Johnson celebrates with teammates after defeating Archbishop Wood in the PIAA Class 5A boys state championship game Friday, Mar. 22, 2019, at Giant Center in Hershey.

PARADE OF CHAMPIONS

Here’s a look at state champions from the WPIAL during the 2018-19 school year:

Boys basketball

Moon (5A)

Lincoln Park (3A)

Girls basketball

Peters Township (6A)

Chartiers Valley (5A)

Competitive spirit

Bethel Park (small division)

Butler (coed division)

Boys cross country

North Allegheny (3A)

Greensburg Salem (2A)

Patrick Anderson, Mt. Lebanon (3A)

Girls cross country

North Allegheny (3A)

Football

Penn Hills (5A)

Aliquippa (3A)

Boys golf

Central Catholic (3A)

Palmer Jackson, Franklin Regional (3A)

Girls golf

North Allegheny (3A)

Greensburg C.C. (2A)

Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny (3A)

Maddie Smithco, North Catholic (2A)

Gymnastics

Thomas Jefferson (gold division)

South Side (silver division)

Leah Bookser, Moon (gold bars)

Alyssa Bruno, Central Valley (gold vault)

Maria Costa, Thomas Jefferson (silver floor)

Cailey Dolata, Central Valley (silver bars)

Jordan Frasier, West Allegheny (diamond beam)

Lauren Hoff, Moon (gold beam, floor)

Natalie Moore, Thomas Jefferson (diamond vault)

Kaylee Rehak, Thomas Jefferson (gold all-around)

Ice hockey

Pine-Richland (2A)

Boys soccer

West Allegheny (3A)

Softball

Frazier (2A)

Penn-Trafford (5A)

Boys swimming and diving

Josh Matheny, Upper St. Clair (3A, 100 breast)

Kyle Maziarz, North Catholic (2A, diving)

Richard Mihm, North Allegheny (3A, 500 free)

Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon (2A, 100 fly, 100 free)

Robert Spekis, Belle Vernon (2A, 100 breast)

Jack Wright, North Allegheny (3A, 200 free)

North Allegheny 200 free relay (3A)

North Allegheny 400 free relay (3A)

Upper St. Clair 200 medley relay (3A)

Girls swimming and diving

Laura Goettler, Butler (3A, 100 breast)

Olivia Livingston, Gateway (3A, 50 free)

Zoe Skirboll, Fox Chapel (3A, 200 IM)

Karen Siddoway, Northgate (2A, 200 free, 100 free)

Anna Vogt, Ringgold (2A, diving)

Trinity Ward, Mt. Lebanon (3A, 100 fly)

Mt. Lebanon 200 medley relay (3A)

Boys tennis

Connor Bruce/Elian Ascencio, Peters Township (3A doubles)

Robby Shymansky, Fox Chapel (3A singles)

Girls tennis

Sewickley Academy (2A)

Boys track and field

MJ Devonshire, Aliquippa (2A, 100, 200)

Zach Kinne, North Allegheny (3A, 3,200)

Daniel Layton, Waynesburg (2A, 110 hurdles)

Calvin Wetzel, Riverside (2A, 300 hurdles)

Girls track and field

Emily Carter, Bethel Park (3A, 3,200)

Gionna Quarzo, Brownsville (2A, 3,200)

Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy (2A, 800, 1,600)

Hayden Robinson, Avonworth/Northgate (3A, 100)

Burrell 400 relay (2A)

Boys volleyball

North Allegheny (3A)

Girls volleyball

North Allegheny (4A)

Wrestling

Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional (3A, 106)

Jacob Ealy, Hopewell (2A, 138)

Alejandro Herrera, Seneca Valley (3A, 113)

Thayne Lawrence, Frazier (3A, 160)

Darren Miller, Kiski Area (3A, 126)

Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan (3A, 170)

Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant (3A, 182)

