Looking to shake an October slump, Chick’s Picks has a 6A upset in mind
By:
Thursday, October 10, 2019 | 4:47 PM
Though she is a fan of autumn and all things pumpkin spice, Chick’s Picks observed much more than leaves falling this week. Temperatures dropped from 80 to 55 as though they had seen a state trooper. The Steelers saw yet another starting quarterback taken out. Then, in the midst of all of this, Chick’s Picks’ winning percentage took a plunge as well.
Searching for the cause of this poor midseason performance, Chick’s Picks quickly realized what had gone wrong. She had not set time aside for her annual exercise outing to kick off the start of the Stretch Run — that is, the point in the season when the playoff picture starts to take shape.
Chick’s Picks knew what she had to do. The veteran prognosticator dedicated time this week to a yoga session to get both her and her trusty crystal ball mentally and physically prepared for this pivotal point in the season.
Chick’s Picks finished last week with a 50-15 (77%) record, bringing her season total to 348-98 (78%). As the stretch run continues, here are this week’s big games:
CLASS 6A
No. 3 Pine-Richland Rams (6-1) at No. 4 Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (5-2)
The Blue Devils host the Rams in a showdown between Quad County Conference powerhouses Friday night. Mt. Lebanon is coming off of a 28-14 victory over Upper St. Clair, while Pine-Richland rolled over Canon McMillan, 63-7. The Rams’ only loss this season came in Week 5 to Central Catholic, 29-7. The Blue Devils are led by 1,000-yard passer Joey Daniels, who has 13 touchdown tosses on the year. Cole Spencer, one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the WPIAL, captains the Rams offense, throwing for 1,456 yards and 18 touchdowns. Pine-Richland is allowing only 9.4 points per game — less than half that of Mt. Lebanon. When these two met last season, the Rams rolled over the Blue Devils, 42-24. Chick’s Picks predicts an upset special for Coach Palko’s squad. … Mt. Lebanon over Pine-Richland.
CLASS 5A
Upper St. Clair Panthers (5-2) at No. 5 Moon Tigers (5-2)
Upper St. Clair takes on Moon in Allegheny Eight Conference action Friday night. The Panthers look to rebound this week after dropping a non-conference game to Class 6A Mt. Lebanon, 28-14. The Tigers pulled an upset of Peters Township last week, 28-13. Both Upper St. Clair and Moon are looking to secure their spots in the postseason. Versatile Panthers quarterback Ethan Dahlem has thrown for 1,726 yards and 15 touchdowns and also rushed for a team-best 480 yards and nine scores. The Tigers’ multitalented Dante Clay has passed for 449 yards and leads his team in rushing with 334 yards and four touchdowns. When these two met last season, Upper St. Clair topped Moon, 24-16. Chick’s Picks predicts a similar outcome this time around. … Upper St. Clair over Moon.
CLASS 4A
West Mifflin Titans (4-3) at No. 3 Belle Vernon Leopards (5-1)
Big East Conference play heats up when Belle Vernon plays host to West Mifflin Friday night. The Leopards are coming off of a 48-7 rout of Trinity last week. The Titans will look to get things back on track after being upset by Greensburg Salem, 13-10. Belle Vernon quarterback Jared Hartman has thrown for 823 yards and 10 scores. West Mifflin’s Jacob Davis has 500 passing yards and leads his team in rushing with 700 yards and six touchdowns. The Leopards boast a stingy defense that has allowed only 64 points in six games. When these two met last season, Belle Vernon came away with a 28-12 victory. The Leopards have already secured their spot in the postseason. The Titans can clinch with a win in this one. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Titans will have to wait one more week for their playoff berth. … Belle Vernon over West Mifflin.
CLASS 3A
Mt. Pleasant Vikings (3-4) at No. 5 Elizabeth Forward Warriors (4-2)
The Vikings hit the road to take on the Warriors in a Big East Conference matchup Friday night. Last week, Mt. Pleasant knocked off Burrell, 34-18, while Elizabeth Forward fell short to North Catholic, 12-7. Quarterback Jake Johnson leads the Vikings with 747 passing yards and a team-best 291 rushing yards. The Warriors’ defense is holding opponents to 15 points per game — nearly half that of the Vikings. When these two met last season, Elizabeth Forward rolled over Mount Pleasant, 55-13. Chick’s Picks predicts another victory for the Warriors this time around. … Elizabeth Forward over Mt. Pleasant.
CLASS 2A
No. 5 Avonworth Antelopes (7-0) at East Allegheny Wildcats (5-2)
The Antelopes look to remain perfect as they take on the Wildcats in an Allegheny Conference showdown Friday night. Avonworth is coming off of a 35-7 victory over Seton-LaSalle last week, while East Allegheny blanked Beth-Center, 41-0. The Antelopes are getting it done through the air and on the ground. Quarterback Park Penrod has 1,056 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. Jax Miller has rushed for 718 yards and seven scores. Wildcats quarterback JD DiNapoli is approaching the 1,000-yard mark and has thrown for 12 touchdowns. Avonworth has already secured its spot in the postseason. East Allegheny can clinch with a win. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Wildcats will need one more week to claim their spot. … Avonworth over East Allegheny.
CLASS A
No. 1 Jeannette Jayhawks (7-0) at Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions (6-1)
Greensburg Central Catholic hosts Jeannette in a battle between Eastern Conference rivals Friday night. Last week, the Centurions rolled over Mapletown, 47-27, while the Jayhawks routed OLSH, 42-13. Greensburg Central Catholic’s only loss this season came to No. 2 Clairton, 21-14, in Week 2. Quarterback David Altimore has 619 passing yards and 10 touchdowns to lead the Centurions. Jeannette quarterback James Sanders surpassed the 1,000-yard mark last week and has passed for 15 touchdowns on the year. The Jayhawks’ defense has allowed only 31 points all season — the fewest of any team in the WPIAL. When these two met last season, Jeannette rolled to a 40-14 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Jayhawks remain perfect in this one. … Jeannette over Greensburg Central Catholic.
CLASS 6A
Central Catholic over Butler
North Allegheny over Hempfield
Norwin over Canon McMillan
CLASS 5A
Allegheny Eight Conference
Bethel Park over Baldwin
Peters Township over Chartiers Valley
Big East Conference
Franklin Regional over Connellsville
Plum over Latrobe
Northern Conference
Mars over Fox Chapel
North Hills over Armstrong
Penn Hills over Shaler
Nonconference
Gateway over Massillon (Ohio)
West Allegheny over Hampton
McKeesport over Kiski Area
Seneca Valley over Woodland Hills
Penn-Trafford over Trinity
CLASS 4A
Big Eight Conference
Greensburg Salem over Ringgold
Thomas Jefferson over Laurel Highlands
Northwest Eight Conference
Montour over Ambridge
Knoch over New Castle
South Fayette over Highlands
Nonconference
Blackhawk over Indiana
Beaver over Quaker Valley
CLASS 3A
Big East Conference
Freeport over Burrell
North Catholic over Uniontown
Derry over Yough
Tri-County West Conference
Central Valley over Hopewell
Aliquippa over South Park
Beaver Falls over Waynesburg
Nonconference
Keystone Oaks over Deer Lakes
CLASS 2A
Allegheny Conference
Apollo-Ridge over Steel Valley
Valley over Summit Academy
Century Conference
Washington over Beth-Center
Brownsville over Frazier
McGuffey over Charleroi
Midwestern Conference
Riverside over Ellwood City
Neshannock over Freedom
New Brighton over Western Beaver
Three Rivers Conference
Brentwood over Carlynton
Serra Catholic over South Allegheny
South Side over Seton-LaSalle
Nonconference
Burgettstown over Mohawk
Southmoreland over Shenango
Shady Side Academy over Fort Cherry
CLASS A
Big Seven Conference
Sto-Rox over Bishop Canevin
Cornell over Laurel
Rochester over Northgate
Eastern Conference
Leechburg over Imani Christian
Springdale over Riverview
Tri-County South Conference
California over Bentworth
Chartiers-Houston over Avella
Monessen over Mapletown
Nonconference
Union over Carmichaels
OLSH over Jefferson-Morgan
Clairton over West Greene
INDEPENDENT
Albert Gallatin over Hampshire (W.Va.)
CITY LEAGUE
Westinghouse over Perry
Allderdice over Brashear
Nonconference
Sharon over University Prep
Tags: Avonworth, Belle Vernon, East Allegheny, Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg C.C., Jeannette, Moon, Mt. lebanon, Mt. Pleasant, Pine-Richland, Upper St. Clair, West Mifflin