Looking to shake an October slump, Chick’s Picks has a 6A upset in mind

Thursday, October 10, 2019 | 4:47 PM

Though she is a fan of autumn and all things pumpkin spice, Chick’s Picks observed much more than leaves falling this week. Temperatures dropped from 80 to 55 as though they had seen a state trooper. The Steelers saw yet another starting quarterback taken out. Then, in the midst of all of this, Chick’s Picks’ winning percentage took a plunge as well.

Searching for the cause of this poor midseason performance, Chick’s Picks quickly realized what had gone wrong. She had not set time aside for her annual exercise outing to kick off the start of the Stretch Run — that is, the point in the season when the playoff picture starts to take shape.

Chick’s Picks knew what she had to do. The veteran prognosticator dedicated time this week to a yoga session to get both her and her trusty crystal ball mentally and physically prepared for this pivotal point in the season.

Chick’s Picks finished last week with a 50-15 (77%) record, bringing her season total to 348-98 (78%). As the stretch run continues, here are this week’s big games:

CLASS 6A

No. 3 Pine-Richland Rams (6-1) at No. 4 Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (5-2)

The Blue Devils host the Rams in a showdown between Quad County Conference powerhouses Friday night. Mt. Lebanon is coming off of a 28-14 victory over Upper St. Clair, while Pine-Richland rolled over Canon McMillan, 63-7. The Rams’ only loss this season came in Week 5 to Central Catholic, 29-7. The Blue Devils are led by 1,000-yard passer Joey Daniels, who has 13 touchdown tosses on the year. Cole Spencer, one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the WPIAL, captains the Rams offense, throwing for 1,456 yards and 18 touchdowns. Pine-Richland is allowing only 9.4 points per game — less than half that of Mt. Lebanon. When these two met last season, the Rams rolled over the Blue Devils, 42-24. Chick’s Picks predicts an upset special for Coach Palko’s squad. … Mt. Lebanon over Pine-Richland.

CLASS 5A

Upper St. Clair Panthers (5-2) at No. 5 Moon Tigers (5-2)

Upper St. Clair takes on Moon in Allegheny Eight Conference action Friday night. The Panthers look to rebound this week after dropping a non-conference game to Class 6A Mt. Lebanon, 28-14. The Tigers pulled an upset of Peters Township last week, 28-13. Both Upper St. Clair and Moon are looking to secure their spots in the postseason. Versatile Panthers quarterback Ethan Dahlem has thrown for 1,726 yards and 15 touchdowns and also rushed for a team-best 480 yards and nine scores. The Tigers’ multitalented Dante Clay has passed for 449 yards and leads his team in rushing with 334 yards and four touchdowns. When these two met last season, Upper St. Clair topped Moon, 24-16. Chick’s Picks predicts a similar outcome this time around. … Upper St. Clair over Moon.

CLASS 4A

West Mifflin Titans (4-3) at No. 3 Belle Vernon Leopards (5-1)

Big East Conference play heats up when Belle Vernon plays host to West Mifflin Friday night. The Leopards are coming off of a 48-7 rout of Trinity last week. The Titans will look to get things back on track after being upset by Greensburg Salem, 13-10. Belle Vernon quarterback Jared Hartman has thrown for 823 yards and 10 scores. West Mifflin’s Jacob Davis has 500 passing yards and leads his team in rushing with 700 yards and six touchdowns. The Leopards boast a stingy defense that has allowed only 64 points in six games. When these two met last season, Belle Vernon came away with a 28-12 victory. The Leopards have already secured their spot in the postseason. The Titans can clinch with a win in this one. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Titans will have to wait one more week for their playoff berth. … Belle Vernon over West Mifflin.

CLASS 3A

Mt. Pleasant Vikings (3-4) at No. 5 Elizabeth Forward Warriors (4-2)

The Vikings hit the road to take on the Warriors in a Big East Conference matchup Friday night. Last week, Mt. Pleasant knocked off Burrell, 34-18, while Elizabeth Forward fell short to North Catholic, 12-7. Quarterback Jake Johnson leads the Vikings with 747 passing yards and a team-best 291 rushing yards. The Warriors’ defense is holding opponents to 15 points per game — nearly half that of the Vikings. When these two met last season, Elizabeth Forward rolled over Mount Pleasant, 55-13. Chick’s Picks predicts another victory for the Warriors this time around. … Elizabeth Forward over Mt. Pleasant.

CLASS 2A

No. 5 Avonworth Antelopes (7-0) at East Allegheny Wildcats (5-2)

The Antelopes look to remain perfect as they take on the Wildcats in an Allegheny Conference showdown Friday night. Avonworth is coming off of a 35-7 victory over Seton-LaSalle last week, while East Allegheny blanked Beth-Center, 41-0. The Antelopes are getting it done through the air and on the ground. Quarterback Park Penrod has 1,056 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. Jax Miller has rushed for 718 yards and seven scores. Wildcats quarterback JD DiNapoli is approaching the 1,000-yard mark and has thrown for 12 touchdowns. Avonworth has already secured its spot in the postseason. East Allegheny can clinch with a win. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Wildcats will need one more week to claim their spot. … Avonworth over East Allegheny.

CLASS A

No. 1 Jeannette Jayhawks (7-0) at Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions (6-1)

Greensburg Central Catholic hosts Jeannette in a battle between Eastern Conference rivals Friday night. Last week, the Centurions rolled over Mapletown, 47-27, while the Jayhawks routed OLSH, 42-13. Greensburg Central Catholic’s only loss this season came to No. 2 Clairton, 21-14, in Week 2. Quarterback David Altimore has 619 passing yards and 10 touchdowns to lead the Centurions. Jeannette quarterback James Sanders surpassed the 1,000-yard mark last week and has passed for 15 touchdowns on the year. The Jayhawks’ defense has allowed only 31 points all season — the fewest of any team in the WPIAL. When these two met last season, Jeannette rolled to a 40-14 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Jayhawks remain perfect in this one. … Jeannette over Greensburg Central Catholic.

CLASS 6A

Central Catholic over Butler

North Allegheny over Hempfield

Norwin over Canon McMillan

CLASS 5A

Allegheny Eight Conference

Bethel Park over Baldwin

Peters Township over Chartiers Valley

Big East Conference

Franklin Regional over Connellsville

Plum over Latrobe

Northern Conference

Mars over Fox Chapel

North Hills over Armstrong

Penn Hills over Shaler

Nonconference

Gateway over Massillon (Ohio)

West Allegheny over Hampton

McKeesport over Kiski Area

Seneca Valley over Woodland Hills

Penn-Trafford over Trinity

CLASS 4A

Big Eight Conference

Greensburg Salem over Ringgold

Thomas Jefferson over Laurel Highlands

Northwest Eight Conference

Montour over Ambridge

Knoch over New Castle

South Fayette over Highlands

Nonconference

Blackhawk over Indiana

Beaver over Quaker Valley

CLASS 3A

Big East Conference

Freeport over Burrell

North Catholic over Uniontown

Derry over Yough

Tri-County West Conference

Central Valley over Hopewell

Aliquippa over South Park

Beaver Falls over Waynesburg

Nonconference

Keystone Oaks over Deer Lakes

CLASS 2A

Allegheny Conference

Apollo-Ridge over Steel Valley

Valley over Summit Academy

Century Conference

Washington over Beth-Center

Brownsville over Frazier

McGuffey over Charleroi

Midwestern Conference

Riverside over Ellwood City

Neshannock over Freedom

New Brighton over Western Beaver

Three Rivers Conference

Brentwood over Carlynton

Serra Catholic over South Allegheny

South Side over Seton-LaSalle

Nonconference

Burgettstown over Mohawk

Southmoreland over Shenango

Shady Side Academy over Fort Cherry

CLASS A

Big Seven Conference

Sto-Rox over Bishop Canevin

Cornell over Laurel

Rochester over Northgate

Eastern Conference

Leechburg over Imani Christian

Springdale over Riverview

Tri-County South Conference

California over Bentworth

Chartiers-Houston over Avella

Monessen over Mapletown

Nonconference

Union over Carmichaels

OLSH over Jefferson-Morgan

Clairton over West Greene

INDEPENDENT

Albert Gallatin over Hampshire (W.Va.)

CITY LEAGUE

Westinghouse over Perry

Allderdice over Brashear

Nonconference

Sharon over University Prep

