Louisy eager to take over Franklin Regional boys soccer program

Saturday, March 20, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Submitted Thomas Louisy is the new Franklin Regional boys soccer coach.

Thomas Louisy had pondered coaching high school soccer in the past.

“I had hundreds of offers,” he said. “I just never had been interested in coaching high school.”

But then the recruitment started, and he made a quick pivot.

The Franklin Regional job opened after his longtime cohort, Rand Hudson, resigned as coach after two successful stints that lasted 11 years.

Familiarity sold the St. Lucia-born Louisy on becoming Hudson’s replacement.

“This opportunity came along. I had probably seven parents approach me about coaching the team,” Louisy said. “I coached many of those kids (at the youth level), probably 95% of all the boys.”

Louisy said he did not take the job simply because the Panthers have become a WPIAL power in recent seasons. A district champion in 2018 and ‘19, and a runner-up this past season, Franklin Regional won 144 times with six section titles under Hudson.

The Panthers went 20-1-1 in 2018, 21-1-1 in ’19 and 16-3 last season. In three years, Franklin Regional rang up 45 shutouts in 64 games.

“I know there are a lot of expectaitions (based on) results,” Louisy said. “I would have taken over a project. That’s what I like. It’s about making an impact and helping the players grow into men.

“I know they lost some good players, and people say it might be a challenge but, to me, hard work is the most important thing. The team commitment is already in place in the program.”

Louisy was a talented player and has had equal success as a coach. He came to the United States in 2003.

The director of coaching for the Allegheny Force club, he won multiple Futsal State Cup and regional titles.

He played on the St. Lucia National U17 team and in the Caribbean Cup three times. He was a standout at Baruch College (N.Y.).

“I played other sports, but soccer was always my No. 1,” Louisy said. “It’s something I do for fun now. You hear people say soccer is a little bit of joy and a lot of misery.

“I love soccer. I want give back to the game because it gave so much to me.”

Louisy and Hudson are real estate agents. Hudson sold Louisy his house. Louisy coached all of Hudson’s children, Sophia, Connor and Colton.

“Thomas is a super individual with great character and leadership,” Hudson said. “He will bring discipline and creativity. He is a passionate ambassador of the game.”

The new coach will inherit one of the best players in the state in senior-to-be Anthony DiFalco, a gifted scoring forward who has 85 career goals.

“Anthony is a tremendous talent,” Louisy said. “I coached him and saw that from a young age. I am looking forward to working with him and the rest of the boys.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

