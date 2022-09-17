Lovelace helps Leechburg sprint past Springdale

Friday, September 16, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Springdale and Leechburg captains take part in the coin toss before their game Sept. 16, 2022, at Leechburg.

With a big Eastern Conference clash looming next Friday at Clairton, Leechburg coach Randy Walters hoped his players would remain focused and take care of business Friday against Springdale in the conference opener for both teams.

Mission accomplished.

Leechburg posted its third straight shutout and raced to a 35-0 lead after the first quarter en route to a 77-0 victory at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“Springdale is down a little bit after losing 18 seniors last year, and (Springdale coach Ryan Tempalski) is doing his best over there. But we can’t control who our opponent is,” Leechburg coach Randy Walters said.

“What we can control is playing the game properly, and that is what I want the guys to do, no matter who is in there, when they’re in there. That is why you see me coaching to the end. The young kids who got in there in the second half have worked their tails off for the opportunity to get in a game, but they have to do things right.

“It doesn’t matter what our record is or Clairton’s record is. Next week, it’s going to be a war.”

The Blue Devils have shut out three straight opponents for the first time since 1955.

Leechburg was off and running with just over a minute gone in the first quarter.

Senior Braylan Lovelace, who finished with 217 yards on eight carries, took a handoff and raced 30 yards for a Blue Devils touchdown.

Junior Ryan Shaw booted the point-after for a 7-0 lead.

Leechburg added four more touchdowns in the opening 12 minutes.

Sophomore Jake Cummings scored on a 5-yard run, followed by a 4-yard run by Lovelace.

Sophomore Lucas Gamble blocked a punt, and fellow sophomore Jayden Floyd scooped up the ball and carried it in from 17 yards.

Senior Tyler Foley capped the first-quarter barrage with a 41-yard interception return.

Floyd scored for Leechburg on a 20-yard scamper with 5:20 left in the second quarter.

On the drive, which started at their 26, the Blue Devils were whistled for a trio of penalties which wiped out three touchdowns, much to the dismay of the Leechburg faithful.

Before the drive started, senior Logan Kline returned a punt nearly 70 yards to the end zone, but that play, too, was called back on a penalty.

In all, Leechburg had six touchdowns called back on infractions.

The Floyd score was sandwiched between scoring runs of 7 and 59 yards from Foley and Lovelace, respectively.

It was tough going for the Springdale offense in the first half. The Dynamos collected 58 yards and three first downs over the first two quarters, but they were not able to sustain any drives.

Sophomore tailback Colton Gent broke off an 18-yard run to the Springdale 41 on first down early in the second quarter. It was the Dynamos’ longest gainer in the first half.

However, Springdale managed just five more yards on the drive and was forced to punt.

Leechburg’s 56-0 lead at the half put the second-half running clock into effect.

Lovelace scored his fourth touchdown on a 38-yard run five minutes into the third quarter, and Cummings added scoring runs of 2 and 7 yards.

Gent led Springdale with 38 yards on 14 carries.

“The effort is there,” Tempalski said.

“Tonight, it was our sophomores against their seniors and more experienced players. Give credit to Leechburg. That’s a hell of a team. What we want and need to do is think of the small things. Our goal at the end of the game was to get a first down on 4th and 2. We didn’t want them to get the ball back. Regardless of what happens on a certain play, focus on the next play and work to make it successful. That’s what we want.”

