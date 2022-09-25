Luke Halberg leads Norwin to 6th-straight win

By:

Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 9:40 PM

Luke Halberg scored both his team’s goals to power Norwin to a 2-1 nonsection boys soccer victory over Penn-Trafford on Saturday. The Knights (6-4) have won six in a row. Daniel Carr scored for the Warriors (6-6).

Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Trinity Christian 1 — Jake Gretz had two goals, and Kyler Miller added a goal and four assists as Greensburg Central Catholic (9-1) defeated Trinity Christian (5-3-1) in nonsection play. Carlo Denis added a goal and two assists for the Centurions.

Girls soccer

Norwin 1, Penn-Trafford 1 — Ashley Ornowski gave Norwin (2-7-2) the lead, and Emilie Oslosky scored the tying goal for Penn-Trafford (3-3-3) in the second half as the teams played to a nonsection draw.