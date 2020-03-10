Major turnover in TribHSSN’s Class 5A boys basketball state rankings
Monday, March 9, 2020 | 10:51 PM
Every ranked team in classes 6A, 4A, 3A, 2A and A from last week’s Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings were winners in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs.
That was not the case in Class 5A.
Not only did all six WPIAL Class 5A boys teams get wiped in the opening round Friday, three of the five ranked teams saw their seasons end.
Archbishop Wood and West Chester East survived and advanced, but district champs Wallenpaupack, Southern Lehigh and Laurel Highlands exited the Road to Hershey.
Expect more changes this week as the second round and quarterfinals take place in the PIAA basketball playoffs.
Here is the latest PIAA Top Five in each of the six classifications through Monday, March 9. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after their record, followed by their ranking last week.
Class 6A
1. West Lawn Wilson (28-1, 3) (1)
2. Butler (21-4, 7) (2)
3. Methacton (25-2, 1) (3)
4. McDowell (22-3, 10) (4)
5. Simon Gratz (24-5, 12) (5)
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Archbishop Wood (21-5, 12) (1)
2. West Chester East (24-2, 1) (2)
3. Muhlenberg (22-6, 3) (NR)
4. Pottsville (22-5, 11) (NR)
5. Milton Hershey (21-4, 3) (NR)
Out: Wallenpaupack (2), Southern Lehigh (11), Laurel Highlands (7)
Class 4A
1. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (19-5, 12) (1)
2. Lancaster Catholic (24-3, 3) (2)
3. Imhotep Charter (20-8, 12) (3)
4. Hickory (22-4, 10) (4)
5. Highlands (23-3, 7) (5)
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Neumann-Goretti (23-4, 12) (1)
2. Loyalsock Township (27-1, 4) (2)
3. North Catholic (25-2, 7) (3)
4. Camp Hill Trinity (22-3, 3) (4)
5. Lincoln Park (22-5, 7) (5)
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (25-1, 7) (1)
2. Math, Civics & Science (23-5, 12) (2)
3. Holy Cross (23-2, 2) (3)
4. Bishop Guilfoyle (24-3, 6) (4)
5. Executive Education Academy Charter (17-6, 11) (5)
Out: none
Class A
1. Elk County Catholic (27-1, 9) (1)
2. Vincentian Academy (22-4, 7) (2)
3. Berlin-Brothersvalley (27-1, 5) (3)
4. Mount Calvary Christian School (26-2, 3) (4)
5. St. John Neumann (22-4, 4) (5)
Out: none
