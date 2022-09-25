Mapletown, Hempfield silence doubters

This was a good week to silence the doubters.

Mapletown had won its first four games in a row, but some still were quick to question the Maples’ undefeated start as maybe just a mirage.

“We’ve noticed that,” coach George Messich said. “When we played Beth-Center last week, we were hearing comments that, ‘You’re going to find out you’re not playing Avella or Frazier.’ People were telling us that down there, and it kind of hit a nerve with us.”

Mapletown won, 43-14.

“Then, after the Beth-Center game, people will say, ‘Beth-Center is down. They’re not that good this week,’” Messich said with a laugh. “’You’ve got Carmichaels coming up.’”

Well, think again.

Against Carmichaels, senior Landan Stevenson rushed for 140 yards and scored three touchdowns as Mapletown celebrated a 42-0 rout Friday. Stevenson, who broke the school’s career scoring record, leads the WPIAL in touchdowns.

The Maples are 5-0 for the first time since 1968.

“I do think it’s opened some eyes up,” Messich said. “We’ve been looking for this team for awhile, watching them all the way up. When (the seniors) were in eighth grade, they were undefeated. We knew it was going to be a good group.”

Mapletown wasn’t the only scrutinized team to bolster its reputation. Hempfield, Leechburg and West Allegheny had convincing efforts that surely showed they’re for real.

Hempfield is 5-0 for the first time since 1971, but it’s how the Spartans got there that’s most impressive. They stayed undefeated Friday by defeating No. 1-ranked Penn-Trafford, the defending state champion in 5A.

Leechburg and West Allegheny each lost yet still proved themselves as potential playoff contenders. They maybe won’t celebrate any moral victories right now, but they battled with two of the WPIAL’s winningest programs.

Parkway newcomer West Allegheny held a two-point halftime lead over Aliquippa, before the Quips escaped with a 19-16 win. West A entered Friday 4-0, but the combined record of those first four opponents was 3-17.

A year ago, Leechburg lost at home to Clairton, 48-27, dropping its all-time record to 0-27-1 against the Bears. In the rematch, Leechburg lost by only a touchdown, and its defense stopped Clairton three times inside the 15.

Sto-Rox quarterbacks club

Sto-Rox senior Josh Jenkins surpassed 4,000 career passing yards Friday, adding another name to rich quarterback tradition that no other WPIAL school can match.

Jenkins is the eighth Sto-Rox passer to reach the milestone, according to team statistician Ken Hohman. Jenkins has 4,023 career yards after throwing for 143 in Friday’s 52-0 win over Keystone Oaks.

The other Vikings with more than 4,000 were Lenny Williams (8,508), Eric Wilson (8,006), Adam DiMichele (6,741), Paul Jones (5,667), Jody Dickerson (4,638), Chuck Fusina (4,316) and John Simmons (4,007).

Working overtime

Two of the best games from Week 4 could be called overtime stunners. Penn Hills and Beaver likely would agree. Both teams were ranked in the WPIAL yet lost in OT.

• West Mifflin’s DeRicco White scored on a 4-yard touchdown run on the road to defeat No. 4 Beaver, 31-24. The Titans, a newcomer to Class 3A, improved to 2-3.

• North Hills pulled off a 27-26 win over No. 2 Penn Hills when Damon Mickail kicked a winning extra point in overtime. North Hills improved to 1-4.

2 down, 2 to go

The playoff race in Class 6A is halfway over but far from decided.

All five teams have played two conference games and the standings don’t look the way most probably predicted. Preseason favorite Central Catholic is 0-2 and alone in last place after Friday’s 7-3 loss to North Allegheny.

Canon-McMillan, Mt. Lebanon and Seneca Valley are tied at 1-1. North Allegheny leads at 2-0.

No more zero

Getting the first win of the year isn’t always easy.

The WPIAL and City League entered Week 4 with 23 winless teams, yet almost a third of them won Friday. Charleroi, New Brighton, North Hills, Shady Side Academy, University Prep, Valley and West Greene all replaced the zero in the wins column with a one.

