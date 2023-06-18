Marple Newtown stops Mars lacrosse’s repeat bid in final seconds of state championship game

Saturday, June 17, 2023 | 6:15 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Ian Edinger works past Marple Newtown defenders during the PIAA Class 2A championship game Saturday at Penn State. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Enzo Grieco celebrates with Jack Dunham after scoring against Marple Newtown during the PIAA Class 2A championship game Saturday at Penn State. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Ben Bowser celebrates with Enzo Grieco after scoring against Marple Newtown during the PIAA Class 2A championship game Saturday at Penn State. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Ian Edinger celebrates after scoring against Marple Newtown during the PIAA Class 2A championship game Saturday at Penn State. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Ian Edinger celebrates with Enzo Grieco after scoring against Marple Newtown during the PIAA Class 2A championship game Saturday at Penn State. Previous Next

The Mars Fightin’ Planets were looking for history to repeat itself. The Marple Newtown Fightin’ Tigers were looking for revenge.

When the dust settled, Marple Newtown won the fight, earning an 11-10 comeback win over Mars in the PIAA Class 2A boys lacrosse championship game Saturday at Penn State.

The Planets and Tigers also fought last season for the title of state champion with Mars coming out victorious, 9-6.

Mars became the first WPIAL boys lacrosse team to play for a state championship in 2021 and was the first District 7 team to win a state championship last year.

The Fightin’ Planets took a 10-8 lead into the fourth quarter and were seemingly dominating the offensive time of possession.

But Marple Newtown came out of nowhere as Evan Kostack slid a shot in the left corner to tie the game 10-10. The game was slowly coming down to the last minute, and it seemed the next goal would decide the winner.

In an amazing turn of events, with just two seconds left on the clock, Marple Newtown’s Ryan Gorman hit the game-winning shot, granting the Fightin’ Tigers the title of state champions.

Mars jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Mars offense snapped to life quickly after the opening faceoff with a drive down the field. A quick pass from the defensive midfield set up a goal for Vincenzo Grieco, giving the Fightin’ Planets a quick 1-0 lead.

Greico was quick to strike again with his second goal in just three minutes of play as the Fightin’ Planets surged out to a strong 2-0 early lead.

The first quarter seemed to be owned by Mars as Greico scored his third goal of the game with 7:44 still left on the clock. The Fightin’ Planets continued their roll with their fourth goal of the quarter, this time from Ben Bowser.

The Tigers couldn’t find a way to stop the Planets’ attackers as they allowed yet another shot through off of Grieco’s stick. Forced to take their first timeout, Marple Newtown found itself down 5-0 a little more than halfway through the first quarter.

The Fightin’ Tigers’ offense finally found its life late in the first quarter with their first goal by Ryan Gorman. With three minutes left in the quarter, the Tigers still trained 5-1.

With a minute before the end of the quarter, Mars continued to add to its lead with a goal by Ian Coulter. The Planets went into the second quarter with a dominating 6-1 lead, looking to expand their advantage going into the half.

However, it was the Fightin’ Tigers that struck first in the second quarter with a goal from Robert Wagner, shortly followed by an impressive drive and shot by Joey Yukenavitch. The intimidating five-goal lead by Mars quickly diminished to three within three short minutes.

Mars was forced to call a timeout after Marple Newtown retained control of the ball on offense for the entire first half of the second quarter.

However, despite looking to regroup, the Fightin’ Planets remained on the backfoot as two goals by Marple Newtown’s Brian Box cut the Mars lead to just one at 6-5.

A quick back-and-forth ensued shortly after as both teams turned on their engines. Bowser scored once again to further the Planets’ lead, followed directly by a strike by Fightin’ Tigers’ Evan Kostak.

Shortly after coming back into the game following being hit in the head, Mars’ Ian Edlinger scored to further his team’s lead, just to be answered by Marple Newtown’s Ryan Keating.

After an impressive 6-2 run in the second quarter, the Fightin’ Lions had clawed back to within one as the teams entered halftime with Mars leading 8-7.

In contrast to the high-scoring first half, neither team was able to break through as the first five minutes of the third quarter went by without a single goal.

Mars was the first to break the silence was broken off of a great pass and score play by Grieco and Coulter, allowing the Planets to strengthen their lead once again to two.

Marple Newtown hit right back with two minutes left in the quarter off of Kostak.

With 19 seconds left in the quarter, Grieco scored his fifth goal of the game to give Mars a two-goal lead heading into the final 12 minutes of the contest at 10-8.

This story will be updated.

Tags: Mars