Mars basketball’s Bella Pelaia commits to Mount St. Mary’s

By:
Friday, June 28, 2019 | 4:11 PM

For the third time in three years, the Mars girls basketball team has a Division 1 recruit.

Bella Pelaia, a 6-foot forward and rising senior, announced her commitment to Mount St. Mary’s on Friday. She follows former teammates Tai Johnson (Bucknell) and Lauren Wasylson (Xavier) as D1 recruits. Johnson was a senior this past season and Wasylson was in 2017-18.

As a sophomore, Pelaia scored a game-high 14 points in the state finals in 2018 when Mars won the PIAA championship.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

