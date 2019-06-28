Mars basketball’s Bella Pelaia commits to Mount St. Mary’s

By: Chris Harlan

Friday, June 28, 2019 | 4:11 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Bella Pelaia scores past Franklin Regional’s Jordan Yaniga during their game Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at Franklin Regional High School.

For the third time in three years, the Mars girls basketball team has a Division 1 recruit.

Bella Pelaia, a 6-foot forward and rising senior, announced her commitment to Mount St. Mary’s on Friday. She follows former teammates Tai Johnson (Bucknell) and Lauren Wasylson (Xavier) as D1 recruits. Johnson was a senior this past season and Wasylson was in 2017-18.

As a sophomore, Pelaia scored a game-high 14 points in the state finals in 2018 when Mars won the PIAA championship.