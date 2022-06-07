Mars boys lacrosse earns 2nd straight trip to state championship game

By:

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | 6:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Jack Dunham (9) celebrates with Wes Scurci after scoring against Quaker Valey during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game May 26.

For the second straight season, Mars will get a chance to become the first WPIAL team to win a state championship in boys lacrosse.

Enzo Grieco and Austin Cote scored four goals apiece to lead the Fightin’ Planets to a 16-8 victory over Penncrest in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals Tuesday in Chambersburg.

Mars will meet District 1 champ Marple Newtown in the state finals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Harold Zimmerman Stadium at West Chester East High School.

Wes Scurci, Jack Dunham and Josh Seipp scored two goals apiece for Mars. Scurci beat the buzzer at the end of the first half to give the Planets a 9-7 edge. Jacob Caringola and Kyle McEwen also scored.

Brennan Kaut led Penncrest, the District 1 runners-up, with three goals.

Mars advanced to the state finals last year before falling to District 11 champion Allentown Central Catholic.

Tags: Mars