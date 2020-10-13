Mars girls, Peters boys move up in national soccer rankings
Tuesday, October 13, 2020 | 11:51 PM
Mars has not lost a girls soccer game in almost two years.
The defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A champions have won 46 straight regular-season matches dating to 2017.
That’s an awful lot of winning, a feat even worthy of national attention.
Mars once again caught the eye of the United Soccer Coaches, who rated the Fighting Planets No. 3 in their latest national top 20 high school rankings.
Mars (11-0), which has outscored its opponents, 64-5, jumped a spot from No. 4.
Another WPIAL team is representing the WPIAL on the boys side. Peters Township (9-1-1) checked in at No. 13 in the top 20, up five spots from No. 18.
Peters Township is a contender in a competitive WPIAL Class 4A race. The Indians suffered their first defeat Tuesday night, 2-0, at Upper St. Clair.
Peters Township began the week No. 5 in the Tribune-Review 4A rankings. It was not ranked in the preseason top 5.
Full boys national rankings here.
Full girls national rankings here.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
