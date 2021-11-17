Mars girls soccer headed back to Hershey after another win over Plum

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 | 9:13 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Ainsley Ray heads the ball over Plum goalkeeper Megan Marston (right) to score the only goal in their PIAA Class 3A semifinal Tuesday. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Ainsley Ray (32) heads the ball over Plum goalkeeper Megan Marston to score the only goal in their PIAA Class 3A semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Shaler Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Ainsley Ray (32) celebrates with Aly Cooper after scoring the winning goal against Plum during their PIAA Class 3A semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Shaler Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Ainsley Ray (32) celebrates with Brooke Hamlett after scoring the winning goal against Plum during their PIAA Class 3A semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Shaler Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Piper Coffield celebrates with yteammates after defeating Plum, 1-0, in their PIAA Class3A semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Shaler Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Ainsley Ray celebrates with a Hershey’s chocolatebar after defeating Plum, 1-0, in a PIAA Class 3A state semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Shaler Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum goalkeeper Megan Maston makes a save against Mars during a PIAA Class 3A semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Shaler Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Ainsley Ray (32) celebrates with Brooke Hamlett after scoring the winning goal against Plum during their PIAA Class 3A semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Shaler Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Kaley Simgu battles Mars’ Lily Wolf for possession during their PIAA Class 3A semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Shaler Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Piper Coffield moves the ball upfield during a PIAA Class 3A state semifinal against Plum on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Shaler Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Leana Cuzzocrea battles Plum’s Cameron Collins for possession during their PIAA Class3A semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Shaler Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Kaitlyn Killinger battles Mars’ Katherine McEnroe for possession during their PIAA Class3A semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Shaler Stadium. Previous Next

The Mars girls soccer team is headed back to Hershey for a shot at its third straight PIAA championship.

Sophomore Ainsley Ray headed home a corner kick from fellow sophomore Addi Girdwood with 10 minutes, 36 seconds left in the second half to lift the Planets past Plum, 1-0, in a PIAA Class 3A semifinal Tuesday at Lou Martig Field at Shaler Titans Stadium.

“I knew we had to get it done, and I was able to step up,” said Ray, who also scored the winner for the Fightin’ Planets in their 2-1 WPIAL title game victory over Plum on Nov. 6 at Highmark Stadium.

“The goalie was on my back, and I was able to flick it around her. This feels amazing to be going back to the state championship game. This is a great group of girls. I really love this team.”

Mars, which improved to 19-0-1, will take on District 1 champion Radnor for PIAA gold at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Planets defeated District 1’s Villa Joseph Marie for the state crown in 2019 and ’20.

“I just feel so blessed,” Mars coach Blair Gerlach said. “Most people don’t get to even attend a state final, let alone play in a state final, let alone do it back-to-back years, let alone do it three (straight) times.

“We’re just going to get involved in the moment. We’ve got a lot of players on this team who will be playing a much different role this year than last year when we were there. We’re just excited for the opportunity to go for that bus ride and spend some time together.”

Plum hoped the fourth time was going to be the charm after losing to Mars in the last three WPIAL title games, but the Mustangs were not able to crack the Planets defense and finished their record-breaking run — they played in the PIAA semifinals for the first time in program history — at 21-3-1 overall.

“From where we came two weeks ago (in the WPIAL final) to now, it was a night-and-day comparison,” Plum coach Jamie Stewart said.“I was really proud of the effort from the girls. Mars plays very well defensively, and we knew it was going to be tough. We did some things to adjust to them and adjust to the game. We played a way better game tonight but just not good enough.”

Mars held a 5-0 shot advantage over the first 40 minutes. Senior Aly Cooper had her team’s first shot within the first minute of the first half.

The Planets fired off 11 shots in the game overall, and five of them found their way to Plum sophomore keeper Megan Marston before the sixth one found the back of the net.

Plum’s first and only shot of the game came with seven minutes left in regulation.

Mars controlled much of the pace of play in both halves and garnered nine corner kicks, six in the second half.

The Planets scored on the ninth.

“I thought as far as chances through the run of play, we created a ton of corners and a ton of scoring opportunities,” Gerlach said. “(Plum) had a defensive plan. We were putting the ball in the right areas, but they had more people there than we did.

“When you play a team who can counterattack the way they can, it makes you hold people back a little bit. Instead of sending six or seven like we are used to, you are sending four or five. I think they played four different formations tonight, and we were able to make the adjustments accordingly. Playing the percentages, with that many corners, you’re going to get one (to go in). That might have been the first one we won cleanly.”

