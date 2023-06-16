Mars hires Cornell assistant from Oakmont as new girls basketball coach

Friday, June 16, 2023 | 12:59 AM

Mars has reached into the college ranks for its next girls basketball coach.

Zack Stitt, who was an assistant coach with Cornell’s women’s team last season, was named new head coach of the Fightin’ Planets’ girls basketball team, the school announced Thursday.

Stitt replaces longtime Mars coach Dana Petruska, who compiled a 518-325 record in 37 seasons before stepping down in April, citing, in part, weariness of excessive complaints from parents.

Stitt, an Oakmont native, began his coaching career as an assistant under his father, Keith Stitt, with the Riverview girls basketball program.

Stitt was hired at his alma mater, Geneva College, in 2017 as an assistant on the men’s basketball coaching staff. He added women’s assistant coaching duties in 2020 and was promoted to associate head coach of the men’s team in 2022.

