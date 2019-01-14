Mars’ Michael Carmody adds SEC football offer

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, January 13, 2019 | 8:48 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review, Mars' Michael Carmody.

Mars junior Michael Carmody is busy with basketball season, but not too busy to receive his second SEC football offer.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman announced an offer Saturday from Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are coached by Pittsburgh native Joe Moorhead.

Missouri in September became the first SEC school to offer Carmody a scholarship. He now holds nearly 20 offers including Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Michigan, Wisconsin and others.

The Mars boys basketball team is 11-1 overall and ranked first in WPIAL Class 5A.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

