Mars’ Michael Carmody faces possible WPIAL discipline for championship actions

By:

Monday, March 2, 2020 | 11:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Michael Carmody reacts after fouling Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher during the third quarter of the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Michael Carmody grabs a rebound next to Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher during the third quarter of the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher talks with Mars’ Michael Carmody after an intentional foul was called during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Michael Carmody reacts next to coach Rob Carmody after committing a foul during the third quarter of the WPIAL Class 5A championship game against Laurel Highlands Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars head coach Rob Carmody talks with an official after an intentional foul was called on Michael Carmody during the third quarter of the WPIAL Class 5A championship game against Laurel Highlands Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Petersen Events Center. Previous Next

Mars senior Michael Carmody, one of the Western Pennsylvania’s top athletes, faces possible WPIAL discipline for his actions in the Class 5A boys basketball championship.

The WPIAL scheduled a hearing for Wednesday.

Carmody was called for an intentional foul in the third quarter Friday night after hitting a Laurel Highlands player with an elbow. After the game, the 6-foot-6, 290-pound Notre Dame football recruit was also seen confronting an official and then kicked a basketball toward Laurel Highlands players as they celebrated at Petersen Events Center.

Mars lost 52-51.

The Planets missed a winning shot at the buzzer, and Carmody had wanted the official to call a foul.

The WPIAL sent a disciplinary letter to Mars administrators Monday, associate executive director Amy Scheuneman said, but the content of the letter was confidential. In response to that letter, Mars requested a hearing with the WPIAL board, she said.

Mars coach Rob Carmody and athletic director Scott Heinauer declined comment Monday.

The basketball team enters the state playoffs Friday. The Planets (19-6) open against Elizabethtown (19-9), the seventh-place team from District 3.

Carmody, one of the WPIAL’s top players, averages 19 points and 19.5 rebounds.

The intentional foul call arguably impacted the outcome of the championship. Mars led by seven points when Carmody pulled down a rebound with 1 minute, 57 seconds left in the third quarter. Before passing the ball, Carmody turned and hit Laurel Highlands freshman Rodney Gallagher in the jaw with his right elbow.

After Gallagher made two free throws, Laurel Highlands maintained possession and scored again, cutting the Mars lead to three. Rob Carmody, who’s Michael’s father, said after the game that his son didn’t intentionally hit Gallagher.

“I thought Michael secured the rebound, got smacked (by Gallagher) and turned,” Rob Carmody said. “And when he turns, people fall. Michael did not throw an elbow. If Michael throws an elbow, then there’s damage done.”

Rob Carmody said the officials should have called a common foul, at most, not an intentional foul. The officials did not eject Michael Carmody.

“He’s a strong dude,” Rob Carmody said. “If he throws an elbow and hits you in the face, you’re probably not getting right back up.”

After Gallagher stood up, Carmody approached and the two shook hands.

“I’ve never played against a kid that big before,” Gallagher said. “Him on the football field is probably vicious.”

