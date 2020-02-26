Mars’ Michael Carmody flexes muscles against Chartiers Valley, returns to WPIAL finals

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 | 11:16 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Michael Carmody led Mars with 27 points Tuesday night.

Michael Carmody has already won two WPIAL basketball championships and contributed to both, but the Mars senior wasn’t responsible for leading the Planets to Petersen Events Center either time.

It’s a far different story this year.

Carmody’s romp through the WPIAL playoffs continued Tuesday night with 27 points and 22 rebounds as No. 3 seed Mars defeated No. 2 Chartiers Valley, 59-50, in a WPIAL Class 5A semifinal at Moon. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Notre Dame football recruit is the reason why the two-time defending champion Planets could win their third title in a row.

Two years ago was Robby Carmody’s team.

Last year was Andrew Recchia’s run.

Now, it’s Michael Carmody’s turn.

“It’s one of the most incredible feelings ever,” Carmody said. “Being there for the past two years, having Robby lead us, having Andrew lead us, and tonight I get to kind of follow in their footsteps. It’s just been great. Right now my heart is beating. It still doesn’t feel real.”

Mars (19-5) will face No. 8 Laurel Highlands at 9 p.m. Friday at Petersen Events Center. Laurel Highlands defeated No. 4 Thomas Jefferson, 44-42, in the other semifinal Tuesday.

The loss snapped a 13-game winning streak for Chartiers Valley (19-5).

“We wanted to go to the Pete, just like every team does, but Mars outplayed us, outcoached me,” said Chartiers Valley coach Brandon Sensor, whose team has already qualified for the state playoffs. “Our end goal is to win our last game. This wasn’t our last game, so we’re lucky. We’ve got another shot.”

Chartiers Valley, like many teams, had trouble keeping rebounds away from Carmody. He entered Tuesday averaging 18.9 points and 19.4 rebounds.

“All year I’ve said I don’t know if Michael is the best basketball player in the WPIAL, but he’s such a dominant force,” Mars coach Rob Carmody said. “I think Michael is finally ticked off about hearing that, so tonight he had to show he can make a 3, he can handle the ball a little bit. It’s really unbelievable.”

Carmody flexed his muscles in the third quarter, literally.

With Chartiers Valley leading 22-20, Mars went on a 17-2 run with eight points from Carmody included. The Planets soon led 37-24 after Carmody made a 3-pointer with about 90 seconds left in the third.

“When it when in, I flexed,” Carmody said with a laugh. “I gave it the whole show.”

Chartiers Valley had matched Mars shot for shot to end the first half. The lead changed hands on four consecutive baskets entering halftime. The last was a layup by Carmody that gave Mars a 20-19 lead at the break.

Chartiers Valley’s Jared Goldstrom opened the second half with a go-ahead 3-pointer, but then the Colts went more than three and a half minutes without scoring.

“Offensively, we just kind of panicked,” Sensor said. “We didn’t run things. We didn’t do things the right way. We didn’t play our roles. We were doing things uncharacteristic of us. We didn’t stick to what works for us. When we’re at our best, we’re patient.”

Goldstrom and Brayden Reynolds scored 17 points each for Chartiers Valley. The two tried to rally the Colts in the fourth quarter, pulling them within six points on several occasions.

Mars’ lead was 49-43 with less than 3 minutes left, and then 51-45 with about a minute remaining.

But Mars went 18 for 24 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to protect its lead. Carmody was 6 for 9 from the line in the fourth, and senior Joey Craska made 6 of 8.

Craska finished with 13 points.

“They made their foul shots,” Sensor said. “If they’re not hitting their free throws, maybe it’s a two-point game. Kudos to them. They did what they had to do.”

