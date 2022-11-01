Mars pair picked for HS All-American soccer game
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 1:58 PM
Three players from Western Pennsylvania were selected to play in the High School All-American soccer games set for Dec. 10 in Panama City, Fla.
Rosters for the annual all-star games were announced Tuesday afternoon.
The nationally ranked Mars girls, who will play Latrobe Tuesday night in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals, had two players picked for the East team in seniors Piper Coffield and Gwen Howell.
Coffield is a midfielder who is committed to Indiana, while Howell, a defender, is a Richmond recruit.
Also selected, for the boys East team, was Ben Feinstein, a senior midfielder at The Kiski School in Saltsburg.
The girls’ game will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the boys at 1 p.m.
The games will be streamed on PrepSoccer.com.
Full rosters can be viewed here.
Bill Beckner Jr.
