Mars rockets to No. 1 in national rankings
By:
Tuesday, November 10, 2020 | 10:26 PM
Fresh off its second consecutive WPIAL championship, the Mars girls soccer team blasted off in the national rankings.
Mars is the new No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches Fall Top 20 rankings.
The Fighting Planets (16-0), who haven’t lost in the regular season in two years, moved up a spot from No. 2 after defeating Plum, 1-0, in the WPIAL final.
They have 12 shutouts this season, including six in a row. Mars has surrendered five goals, none in four postseason games.
Mars, which has been to four straight WPIAL finals, went 22-0-1 last year and won the PIAA championship.
The Planets play Warren in the state quarterfinals Saturday.
Full national rankings here.
Your Fightin’ Planets are ranked #1 in the nation!!! So proud to represent the WPIAL on the national stage. https://t.co/uwB3GVD0Fg
— Mars Girls Soccer (@marsgirlssoccer) November 10, 2020
Tags: Mars
