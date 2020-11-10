Mars rockets to No. 1 in national rankings

By:
Tuesday, November 10, 2020 | 10:26 PM

Fresh off its second consecutive WPIAL championship, the Mars girls soccer team blasted off in the national rankings.

Mars is the new No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches Fall Top 20 rankings.

The Fighting Planets (16-0), who haven’t lost in the regular season in two years, moved up a spot from No. 2 after defeating Plum, 1-0, in the WPIAL final.

They have 12 shutouts this season, including six in a row. Mars has surrendered five goals, none in four postseason games.

Mars, which has been to four straight WPIAL finals, went 22-0-1 last year and won the PIAA championship.

The Planets play Warren in the state quarterfinals Saturday.

Full national rankings here.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags:

More High School Soccer Girls

GCC girls soccer in great shape heading into state playoffs
As emotion of final loss fades, Plum girls soccer team revels in special season
Girls soccer standouts named finalists for Moe Rosensteel Player of the Year Award
Mars captures 7th WPIAL girls soccer title
Clutch goal from Jayden Sharpless lifts North Catholic past Avonworth in Class 2A title game

HSSN Email Newsletter Sign Up Ad
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me