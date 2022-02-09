Mars stops Highlands comeback bid, secures section title

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Because he’s better known as a lacrosse player, the Mars coaching staff didn’t know whether Austin Cote would come out for basketball.

The Planets are glad he did.

With Highlands cutting a 13-point deficit to five in the fourth period, Cote scored a pair of 3-point baskets and a two-point field goal and Mars was on its way to a 75-68 victory in a Section 4-5A showdown.

The victory gives the Planets (17-2, 11-0) the section title, their ninth in the last 10 seasons.

Highlands (14-6, 8-2) was shooting for its fifth consecutive section crown.

“We knew it was going to be a battle. It was everything we thought it was going to be,” said Mars coach Rob Carmody. “So proud of Austin Cote. Wasn’t sure he was going to play. He was fired up tonight.”

Cote has a wide-open lane to the basket in the third quarter that gave the Planets their first double-digit lead, 43-33, with 5 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third period.

Tasso Sfanos poured in 26 points to lead Mars, including four 3-pointers. Fellow senior Zach Schelgel had 19, including 8 of 9 from the foul line.

Said Carmody: “I’ve said before, we are the exact opposite of the all-airport team. Where’s the 17-win team? This looks like the guys that are carrying their bags through the airport. But when they’re together, the way they fight and battle for each other, we are really, really proud of these guys.”

Highlands had a 15-13 lead at the end of one quarter. But after a 27-27 stalemate late in the first half, Mars staged an 11-2 spurt that straddled both the second and third periods put Mars in the driver’s seat.

“I though we started better than we did the last time,” said Highlands coach Corey Dotchin. “We got off to a good start and that gave our guys confidence, too. In the second quarter, we let a couple of things get away from us.”

A pair of 3-pointers by Sfanos put the Planets up 48-35 midway through the third period.

Highlands started cutting into the Mars lead, thanks in part to the Planets missing four consecutive foul shots. Carter Leri had a pair of 3-pointers for the Golden Rams and Jimmy Kunst, blanked in the first quarter, tallied seven in the fourth period.

Kunst’s 3-pointer with 35.8 seconds left put Highlands behind, 69-66, but the Golden Rams couldn’t get any closer.

“We have a resilient group,” Dotchin said. “”I’m happy with how our guys fought. I thought a couple rolls went their way, but that’s the way it goes.”

Highlands will play a make-up game Wednesday night at home against Indiana.

