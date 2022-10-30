Max Heckert carries on rich tradition of Pine-Richland linebackers

By:

Sunday, October 30, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Max Heckert sack Harrisburg quarterback Shawn Lee last season.

Max Heckert spent the last few years studying future NCAA Division I linebackers Jeremiah Hasley and Luke Miller while playing alongside them at Pine-Richland.

Now he’s taking what he learned and applying it as the leader of the defense.

Heckert had a team-leading 66 tackles entering the regular season finale with North Hills on Oct. 28.

The last three years Heckert has received playing time, but he knew this year was going to be different as one of the older players on the defense. He has taken on a leadership role with fellow senior Ryan Palmieri.

“I learned a ton from Jeremiah Hasley last year, as well as Luke Miller over the years,” Heckert said. “Being that young linebacker behind them, I always went off them and studied what they did. Going into my senior year I knew I had to go all out. We had a new coaching staff with coach (Jon) LeDonne and a bunch of good coaches with him, so I knew I had to step up. When it came to the leadership role, Ryan (Palmieri) and I were the guys to do it.”

Heckert comes from an athletic family. His dad, Anthony Heckert, played baseball at Akron and was a bullpen catcher for the Pirates in the 90s.

Then there’s Max’s younger brother Sam, who lines up alongside him at outside linebacker.

Sam has followed his dad’s footsteps as a baseball player, but also had played football. He wasn’t sure if he’d continue to play football this year, but after some convincing from his family, he went out for the team.

He tried out at quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back before finding a role on the scout team defense at linebacker. He impressed enough to earn a starting job, and Max has enjoyed being a mentor for his younger sibling as well as fellow linebacker Evan Johnson, a junior.

“We’re always watching film and talking with each other,” Max said of his relationship with his brother. “I’m trying to take in everything because you never know when it’s going to end. I’m enjoying the moments with him. Knowing how big of a role he plays as a sophomore and that he’s going to keep growing and gaining knowledge, the potential is limitless with him.”

Max credited LeDonne as well as his linebacker coaches Anthony Morocco, Jordan Popinski and Vince Williams for setting him up for success.

He has enjoyed picking the brain of Williams, a former middle linebacker for the Steelers and Florida State.

“He always tells me to go out and enjoy it, because in college you are still going out there and playing, but you’re living the college life and the NFL is a job,” Max said. “He says to enjoy these moments now before you move on. Learning from him and his experiences has helped me as a player.”

Max has his sights set on playing collegiately and has received plenty of interest.

He has offers from Division II Gannon and Division I FCS Marist but has visited several Division I FBS schools including Akron, Kent State, Bowling Green and most recently Old Dominion. He’s also drawn some more FCS interest from Duquesne and some Ivy League schools.

He’s looking to add to the recent tradition of linebackers from Pine-Richland that have gone on to play in college, joining Miller (Kent State), Hasley (Buffalo) and Tyler King (Stony Brook).

“The goal is to play at the next level, and I’d love to play at the highest level in Division I, which is pretty much every high school player’s dream,” Max said. “I have school first and that’s important. You have to keep the grades up. I’ve been enjoying the excitement of having college coaches come visit and getting phone calls daily. At the same time though, I am here this year to win a state championship, so I have to put it aside and enjoy playing with my boys right now.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Pine-Richland