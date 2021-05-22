McGuffey baseball beats Derry in WPIAL quarters
Saturday, May 22, 2021 | 8:47 PM
McGuffey’s historic baseball season continued Saturday afternoon in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals.
The Highlanders scored twice in the bottom of the fifth, and that was all Austin Beattie needed as the right-hander blanked Derry, 2-0, at West Mifflin.
After the first two wins in school playoff history the past several days, No. 4 McGuffey (14-4) will be in the semifinals for the first time Tuesday against No. 1-seeded Hopewell at 4:30 on Tuesday at West Mifflin.
In the seventh with two out and the tying run at the plate, Beattie had 104 pitches and was facing his final batter. Ryan Bushey hit a fly ball to left, and McGuffey had its second postseason victory. Another batter would have forced McGuffey to put in a new pitcher because of PIAA postseason pitch-count rules, limiting a pitcher to 105 pitches in one day.
Derry, coming off its first playoff victory since a 2004 win over Burrell, finished its season 12-5.
The No. 5 Trojans had six hits off Beattie and got seven runners in scoring position but couldn’t come up with the big hit.
“They hit the ball better than us today,” Derry coach John Flickinger said. “We made some plays, defensively, but the big story was their pitcher. He kept us off-balanced all day, he pounded the strike zone and had us thinking too much.”
Trojans glovework and Josh Ulery’s pitching kept the game scoreless for four-plus innings. In the second with bases loaded and one out, Ulery retired Logan Hatfield and Jake Ross on strikeouts.
“We didn’t hit in timely situations,” Flickinger said. “The biggest thing for us all year, if there’s something negative for us to talk about, is hitting in crucial situations. That’s kind of what happened to us today.”
Derry’s biggest threat came in the sixth after two were out. Ryan Hood slammed a single to left, and Sam Jones followed with a double to put the tying runs in scoring position.
The Trojans last week won their first section title since 1992 and were seeking their first WPIAL title since 1984.
