McGuffey installing two-toned gray turf at football stadium

Thursday, October 17, 2019 | 8:56 PM

Submitted McGuffey plans to install two-toned gray turf before the 2020 football season.

McGuffey’s football field is going gray.

The school board approved a stadium renovation plan Thursday that includes installing custom turf with alternating stripes of two-toned gray, said athletic director/football coach Ed Dalton.

“It’s sharp,” Dalton said. “You can’t tell by the picture, but the track is navy and the lines are gold. (That color) kind of surrounds the gray.”

The artificial surface will be installed by FieldTurf and should be ready by July. The renovation project also involves new lights and scoreboard at the stadium.

Dalton said McGuffey students led the campaign for custom turf by surveying other students, collecting signatures and then lobbying school board members.

“They did a really good job of using their influence,” Dalton said.

McGuffey considered four different color schemes including two that were a traditional green and one that was gold. However, there’s already a gold field in the WPIAL.

Belle Vernon was the first with custom turf when it installed gold in 2015.

