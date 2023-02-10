McGuffey junior Riley Dunn repeats as WPIAL rifle champion



Thursday, February 9, 2023

McGuffey’s Riley Dunn repeated as WPIAL rifle champion Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg. Bethel Park’s Fredrick Mach was runner-up at the WPIAL rifle championships Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg. Trinity’s Bria Bruce finished third at the WPIAL rifle championships Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at the Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg. McGuffey’s Riley Dunn, Bethel Park’s Fredrick Mach and Trinity’s Bria Bruce were the top three finishers at the WPIAL rifle championships Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg. The top 16 finishers at the WPIAL rifle championships Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg Mt. Lebanon’s JT Westwood and Penn-Trafford’s Carlee Valenta and Seth Baughman were honored for perfect seasons at the WPIAL rifle championships Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg. Previous Next

McGuffey junior Riley Dunn defended her WPIAL rifle championship Thursday, edging out Fredrick Mach of Bethel Park at the Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg.

Dunn finished with a score of 200-19x, the same score she won with last year. Mach finished at 200-18x.

Bria Bruce and Elizabeth Engle of Trinity and Brady Stewart of Butler had scores of 200-17x, rounding out the top five.

Dunn is the second competitor to win back-to-back WPIAL titles, joining Wayneburg’s Selena Phillips (2018-19).

Dunn gave McGuffey its sixth title in the event. In addition to her championship last year, West Lauff (2005), Joe Nuzum (2006), Rebekah Ashbrook (2008) and John Hupp (2011) also won for the Highlanders.

Girls have won the championship in the co-ed event in seven of the last eight years.

The top 16 finishers qualify for states.

McGuffey’s Rachael Cox, Trinity’s Parker Miller, Washington’s Chelsea Patrick and Butler’s Hayleigh Gorog finished with scores of 200-16x. West Greene’s JLin Scott, Armstrong’s Owen Hillegass, Mt. Lebanon’s JT Westwood and Bethel Park’s Gianni LaMolinare were next at 200-15x.

Butler’s Luke Frazier, Hempfield’s Brooke Fanala and Avella’s Kelly Doman filled out the field of state qualifiers at 200-14x.

Westwood and Penn-Trafford teammates Carlee Valenta and Seth Baughman were honored by the WPIAL for recording perfect seasons.

Valenta and Warriors teammate Dominic Nicotero just missed out on qualifying for states with scores of 200-13x.

