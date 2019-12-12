McGuffey’s CJ Cole accepts preferred walk-on offer from West Virginia

Thursday, December 12, 2019 | 2:06 PM

Chris Lackner | Tribune-Review McGuffey wide receiver CJ Cole during a July 16, 2019 preseason practice at McGuffey High School.

McGuffey wide receiver and defensive back CJ Cole is heading south for college, but not too far south.

McGuffey football coach Ed Dalton said the 6-foot-3, 175-pound standout athlete accepted a preferred walk-on offer from West Virginia Thursday morning. Cole also had a preferred walk-on offer from Pitt that he announced Dec. 3.

Thankful to receive a PWO offer from The University of Pittsburgh! ???????? pic.twitter.com/8kmcLf6Km0 — CJ Cole (@CJ_Cole11) December 3, 2019

As a part of McGuffey’s run to the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals, Cole put together a senior season where he caught 27 passes for 618 yards and had 12 total touchdowns. Defensively, he picked off three passes.

Cole’s athletic abilities go off the football field, as well. He’s a 1,000-point scorer on the basketball court, won a WPIAL championship in the triple jump and also placed fourth at the PIAA championship track meet last season with a distance of 44 feet, 0.25 inches.

Senior Season ????27 Catches, 618 Yards, 12 Touchdowns, 23 YPC, 3 Interceptions ???? - https://t.co/y5mDNU6U2i — CJ Cole (@CJ_Cole11) November 12, 2019

