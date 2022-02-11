McGuffey’s Riley Dunn wins WPIAL rifle championship

By:

Thursday, February 10, 2022 | 7:34 PM

Submitted McGuffey’s Riley Dunn receives the WPIAL championship plaque from Mt. Lebanon coach Dave Willard on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Submitted The 16 state qualifiers at the WPIAL individual rifle championships Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Previous Next

Riley Dunn became the first McGuffey shooter to win an individual title in more than a decade, edging Butler’s Brianna Bell to capture the WPIAL rifle championship Thursday at the Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen Club.

Dunn finished with a score of 200-19x, just ahead of Bell’s 200-18x.

Dunn, a sophomore, is McGuffey’s fifth champion in the event, joining West Lauff (2005), Joe Nuzum (2006), Rebekah Ashbrook (2008) and John Hupp (2011).

Dunn is also the sixth girl to win the championship in the last seven years. Bethel Park’s Travis Zeis broke a streak of five straight female champions last year.

Dunn made a significant jump from her freshman to her sophomore year. Last year, she finished 64th with a score of 197-13x.

Competition was fierce as four competitors finished with scores of 200-17x – Butler’s Hannah Beacon, Penn-Trafford’s Seth Baughman, Hempfield’s Lydia Dunn and Penn-Trafford’s Mallory McRae.

Also finishing in the top 16 and advancing to states were Trinity’s Lily McMahon, Waynesburg’s Taylor Burnfied and Upper St. Clair’s Jack Loomis (200-16x), Armstrong’s Gracie Ruffner, Trinity’s Sierra Allison, Woodland Hills’ Morgan Malecki, Bethel Park’s Adam Colhoun and Hempfield’s Alexia McCabe (200-15x) and Butler’s Hayleigh Gorog and Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Jackson (200-14x).

Tags: McGuffey