McKeesport runs all over Latrobe in conference victory

By: Nathanael Gabler

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 10:33 PM

Run, run, and run again. Latrobe knew what was coming but couldn’t stop the McKeesport Tigers from barreling their way on the ground during a 45-13 road win Friday at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

McKeesport (4-1, 2-1 Class 5A Big East) rushed for 338 yards. Five ball carriers had 40 or more yards, and big plays for the Tigers were as reliable as rush-hour traffic at the Squirrel Hill tunnel. McKeesport had touchdown runs of 56 and 47 yards and a handful more 20-plus-yard rambles. It only attempted five passes.

Konota Gaskins led the team in attempts, carrying 12 times for 108 yards and a touchdown. Quaran Sayles was explosive when he touched the ball, carrying five times for 110 yards and a touchdown. The triple-option system that creates the long McKeesport runs presented many issues for Latrobe, which hadn’t seen it yet this season.

“It’s very difficult for teams that have never seen these looks. With (Gaskins) being able to throw now, it gives us just another huge dimension,” McKeesport coach Matt Miller said. “You can’t just stack the box against us.”

Despite the lopsided score, it was hardly a perfect game for McKeesport. Fumbles were a serious problem, particularly in the first half when it put the ball on the ground three times. Only one was recovered by Latrobe (1-5, 1-3). According to the Tigers staff, this has been a point of emphasis all season.

“The fumbles have been an issue,” Miller said. “Today was more holding on to the ball. We’ve been repping so many fullbacks. We need to clean it up before it really bites us in the butt.”

Latrobe made a run to start the second half, scoring a long touchdown after one of those McKeesport fumbles. Zakharee Williams caught a 65-yard bomb from quarterback Brandon Crosby to get the Wildcats on the board. Williams scored again on the next Latrobe possession, this time a 7-yard rush on a sweep.

“I’m absolutely happy with the way we responded,” Latrobe coach Jason Marucco said. “But when you stand here after the game and see what you’re capable of doing, it’s too little too late. We have to begin to understand that’s the way you have to play for 48-minutes if you want to win football games in 5A.”

McKeesport responded to the second Wildcats score with a long drive and a touchdown of its own, scoring 22 unanswered to quickly halt any sense of a comeback.

