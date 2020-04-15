McKeesport’s Deamontae Diggs signs with Youngstown State
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 | 1:05 PM
One of the most talented senior athletes in Western Pennsylvania has decided where he will be competing next fall. And also what sport he will be playing.
McKeesport senior Deamontae Diggs signed an official letter of intent to play football at Youngstown State on Wednesday.
A 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end prospect, Diggs was a first-team all-conference selection as a defensive end last fall. He helped the Tigers reach the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals and finish 9-4.
Youngstown State was his first Division I offer. He also had offers from Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Iowa State and Kent State.
Diggs also was a standout basketball player who averaged more than 21 points this winter for the Tigers (12-11). He averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds as a junior and was picked second-team all-state.
