McKeesport’s Jahmil Perryman scores twice as Pennsylvania wins Big 33 Football Classic

By:

Monday, May 29, 2023 | 10:05 AM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent McKeesport quarterback Jahmil Perryman works out before the 2023 season.

McKeesport’s Jahmil Perryman scored twice, and Team Pennsylvania rallied with a late touchdown to win the Big 33 Football Classic, 31-27, over the Maryland all-stars Sunday in Harrisburg.

The winning touchdown was a 31-yard pass from Upper Dublin quarterback Colin O’Sullivan to Dallastown receiver Kenny Johnson with 1:15 left.

Johnson is a Pitt recruit.

Pennsylvania won its fourth in a row in the series and improved to 8-2 overall since Maryland became its all-star game opponent in 2013. This was the 66th year for the annual event, which was played at Bishop McDevitt’s high school stadium.

Perryman rushed for 90 yards on four carries and scored twice. The Saint Francis recruit scored the game’s first touchdown on a 52-yard run in the first quarter and added a 1-yard TD run in the third.

Westinghouse’s Sincere Smith, a Cal (Pa.) recruit, returned a punt 66 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Pennsylvania led 24-14 after the three touchdowns and a 43-yard field goal from Hollidaysburg kicker Ben Sosnowski, but Maryland responded with consecutive TDs.

Milford Mill running back Sean Williams reached the end zone on a 4-yard run late in the third and Flowers quarterback Sean Johnson added a 10-yarder with 2:29 left in the fourth to lead 27-24.

O’Sullivan then led Pennsylvania on a five-play, 68-yard winning drive. The Rutgers recruit connected with Johnson on passes of 39 and 31 yards.

Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver, finished with nine catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. O’Sullivan completed 9 of 17 attempts for 153 yards and a touchdown.

Armstrong quarterback Cadin Olsen, a Penn recruit, went 6 of 10 passing for 39 yards.

Mount St. Joseph running back Bryce Cox scored twice for Maryland on runs of 15 and two yards.

Maryland quarterback Jack Pellicciotti, a Towson recruit, completed 9 of 14 attempts for 180 yards. Sean Johnson went 6 for 10 for 39 yards.

