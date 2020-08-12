Memorial bench honors late Penn-Trafford pitcher

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 | 6:43 PM

Bill Beckner | Tribune-Review The marble bench memorial for late Penn-Trafford baseball player Maclean Maund. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford pitcher Maclean Maund delivers against Upper St. Clair during a WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinal Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at West Mifflin High School. Previous Next

Maclean Maund will forever be memorialized on the Penn-Trafford campus.

The late Warriors baseball star, who was killed in an auto accident in January not far from the high school, has his own memorial bench overlooking the baseball field near the school’s entrance.

The marble bench, perched on top of the hillside down the third-base end of the newly renovated field, reads “In Loving Memory, Maclean “Mac” Maund, 2001-2020” on one side, and “8, Play With Purpose” on the other.

The PT Warriors, Ms. Kim Stefkovich and our management students are extremely grateful to those that helped raise money in order to remember Maclean Maund in the best possible way. He will now always be a part of our Warrior Home. #giveityourall pic.twitter.com/s3GrFUmySi — PT Warriors (@PTWarriors) August 11, 2020

Maund, an intense, left-handed pitcher, wore No. 8 for the Warriors.

The school’s business management program organization raised money to pay for the monument. An online fundraiser where T-shirts and hoodies were sold covered the cost in the first few weeks of sales.

The leftover funds will go to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education.

Maund, 18, would have been a freshman pitcher at Seton Hill.

He also played for the Bushy Run Legion team.

Bushy Run retired his No. 7 last month.

