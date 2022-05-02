Men’s and women’s U.S. Open qualifiers begin

Monday, May 2, 2022 | 4:06 PM

Local qualifying for the U.S. Women’s Open begins Tuesday in Western Pennsylvania at Shannopin Country Club.

That’s where 50 women will compete for three spots for this year’s tournament June 2-5 at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

Heading the list is LPGA pro Rachel Rohanna, a Waynesburg High School grad. Other local entries include the Rugola sisters (Adena and Danae) of Uniontown, Paige Scott of Butler, Caroline Wrigley of North Allegheny, Christina Lewis of North Allegheny, Caroline McConnell of South Fayette and Lindsey Powanda of Mt. Lebanon.

The mens’ qualifier will be May 11 at Butler Country Club with 78 golfers will compete for five spots. That same day, the West Virginia Golf Association will host a qualifier at Stonewall Jackson Resort near Roanoke, W.Va.

The senior mens’ qualifier will be May 18 at Indiana Country Club. There are 84 golfers competing for two spots. Among the group is former PGA player Joey Sindelar. Sean Knapp and David Brown are also in the field.

Smith named Walker Cup captain

The USGA picked Mike McCoy, of Des Moines, Iowa, to captain the USA Team for the 2023 Walker Cup Match on the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland, and Nathan Smith of Pittsburgh as the captain of the USA Team for the 2025 Walker Cup Match at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, Calif.

“Both Mike and Nathan has long, exceptional histories with the USGA and outstanding amateur golf resumes,” said Stu Francis, USGA president.

“Given the historic nature of the next two matches being staged at St. Andrews and Cypress Point, we wanted to give both of them the time to enjoy this leadership opportunity and plan their next few years accordingly. We congratulate each of them on an honor well deserved and look forward to watching them lead two talented USA Teams.”

McCoy, 59, won the 2013 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship, becoming the second-oldest champion in the event’s history at age 50.

He has competed in 65 USGA championships, including 20 U.S. Amateurs, and was a member of the 2015 USA Walker Cup Team at Royal Latham & St Annes Golf Club in England.

Smith, 43, has won four U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships (2003, ‘09, ‘10, ‘12) as well as the inaugural 2015 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship, with partner Todd White. His four U.S. Mid-Amateur victories are a championship record, one more than Jay Sigel, a fellow Pennsylvanian who competed in a USA-record nine Walker Cups.

He has competed in 48 USGA championships and played on three consecutive Walker Cup Teams (2009, 2011, 2013), earning the clinching point in the 2013 USA victory at the National Golf Links of America in Southampton, N.Y.

His first Mid-Amateur win in 2003 at Wilmington (Del.) Country Club made him the youngest champion at age 25.

“Historically, I understand that there is no greater honor than being named captain of the USA Walker Cup Team,” Smith said. “I am ecstatic at the opportunity to lead this team at such a historic and storied venue. Providing the winning point for the USA during the 2013 match is a memory I will never forget, and that accomplished feeling is something I’m focused on providing for the team in 2025.”

In the USA’s 2009 Walker Cup victory at Merion Golf Club, Smith won two foursomes matches with partner Peter Uihlein. His singles victory over GB&I’s Nathan Kimsey provided the winning point in the USA’s 17-9 triumph in 2013. Smith amassed a 3-4-1 record in his three Walker Cup Matches. Smith was a Division III All-America player at Allegheny College and is one of the most decorated mid-amateurs in the country.

Smith won consecutive Mid-Amateurs in 2009 at The Kiawah Island (S.C.) Club, and in 2010 at Atlantic Golf Club in Bridgehampton, N.Y., before making history with his fourth win in 2012 at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Ill., becoming only the 15th person to win the same USGA championship at least four times.

The Brookville native teamed up with 2013 Walker Cup teammate Todd White of Spartanburg, S.C., for a victory in the 2015 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, capturing the inaugural title with a 7-and-5 victory over Greg Earnhardt and Sherrill Britt on The Olympic Club’s Lake Course in San Francisco, Calif.

The Walker Cup Match is a 10-man amateur team competition between the USA and Great Britain and Ireland. The 49th Match will be contested Sept. 2-3, 2023, at St. Andrews. The birthplace of golf has hosted eight previous Walker Cups, more than any other venue, most recently in 1975, when the USA defeated GB&I, 15½-8½, led by future U.S. Open champions Jerry Pate and Curtis Strange.

The 50th Match will be contested Sept. 6-7, 2025, at Cypress Point Club, which has hosted only one USGA competition, the 1981 Walker Cup, won by the USA, 15-9. The USA leads the all-time series, 38-9-1.

Pa. Golf

The 2022 Pennsylvania State Golf Association’s 2022 schedule began with the 81st George Dressler Memorial Championship (April 26-27 at Berkshire Country Club) and concludes with the third Women’s Four-Ball Championship (Sept. 26-27 at Westmoreland Country Club).

The 109th Pennsylvania Amateur Championship will take place July 25-27 at Llanerch Country Club. This year’s 106th Open Championship heads to Longue Vue Club on Aug. 8-10.

The 29th Middle-Amateur Championship rounds out the major slate Sept. 19-20 at Country Club of Scranton.

For Seniors, the second Senior Open Championship is scheduled for May 2 and 3 at Valley Brook Country Club, and the 63rd Senior Amateur Championship tees off Aug. 1-2 at Schuylkill Country Club.

In the Junior ranks, the boys and girl’s championships again are set for Hershey Country Club on June 27-28.

The women’s championships also will be held at some premier venues. The 86th Women’s Amateur Championship gets going Aug. 1-3 at Lancaster Country Club, also the site of the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open.

For Seniors, the second Women’s Senior Match Play tees off May 9 and 10 at Carlisle Country Club.

Local key tournament dates

WPGA: 62nd WPGA Boys Championship is June 6 at Latrobe Elks; 119th WPGA Open Championship is June 20-22 at The Club at Nevillewood; 102nd WPGA Junior Championship is July 7 at Windber CC; 122nd WPGA Amateur Championship is July 18-19 at Butler CC; 15th WPGA Women’s Amateur at July 20-21 at Allegheny CC; and 2022 C.R. Miller Match Play is Aug 3-4 at Latrobe CC

TRI-STATE PGA: Tri-State Amateur at Indiana CC May 26; Tri-State Open at Southpointe GC July 6-7; Frank B Fuhrer Jr. Invitational at Pittsburgh Field Club June 27-29; Women’s Tri-State Amateur July 14 at Green Oaks; and Pittsburgh Open Aug. 1-2 at St. Clair CC.

