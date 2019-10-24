Chris Mitchell’s OT goal carries Springdale into WPIAL Class A semifinals

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 | 8:48 PM

The bond between two brothers was enough to send Springdale’s boys soccer team into the semifinals of the WPIAL Class A playoffs.

Senior Michael Mitchell collected the ball in the box about seven minutes into overtime, turned to his left and passed it to freshman Chris Mitchell.

“I knew my brother would shoot or pass it to my spot,” Chris Mitchell said. “I did the same thing I do every time. I let the ball come across my body, and, luckily, the shot went in. The goalie had his fingertips on it. This is all new for me, so to help the team out means a lot to me.”

No. 6 Springdale won, 2-1, over Bishop Canevin to advance to its third consecutive semifinals, where the Dynamos have had mixed results. They lost in last season’s semifinals and won in 2017, only to lose in the WPIAL championship.

“I’m so excited, but not for me, for my players,” Springdale coach Cesareo Sanchez said. “There are no weak teams or strong teams in the playoffs. Everyone is equal. Even the rankings don’t matter when it comes to these games. We knew we were going to have a tough game.”

Springdale and No. 14 Bishop Canevin took a 1-1 tie into halftime.

The Crusaders kicked off the scoring in the 31st minute when striker Jack Staley outran two Dynamos defenders to a deep pass. He was to the right of the goal, and his right-footed shot found the back-left corner of the net.

The goal was the second allowed by Springdale’s stingy defense and goalie Andrew Haus since Sept. 26.

“Jack has been struggling with a back injury, and this makes Game 10, I think,” Gestiehr said. “He’s a hell of player.”

Springdale (15-3) responded in the 34th minute when a Bishop Canevin defender passed back to goalie Carson Gaitens who faced heavy pressure from Michael Mitchell. The ball went through Gaitens legs, for a goal.

It was one of six quality chances in the first half for Springdale.

Mitchell and Alexander Barch each hit the post from close range, and Ephrain Duku missed wide on a header. Gaitens also made three diving saves to keep the game close and finished with 12 saves.

“He had some good saves, and he’s come a long way over the course of the season,” Gestiehr said. “He worked hard to get to where he is now.”

Springdale had two more quality scoring chances in the second half, but shots by Michael Mitchell and Roman Liberati were just above the crossbar.

Bishop Canevin (10-7-2) possessed the ball for the last five minutes of regulation and had two corner kicks, but two saves by Haus — he dove for one at close range and deflected another shot out of bounds — forced overtime.

“All these boys did everything I could possibly ask of them,” Gestiehr said. “It’s just that we didn’t capitalize on our chances tonight.”

