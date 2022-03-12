Miles Higgins of Ligonier Valley commits to UNC-Wilmington

Friday, March 11, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s Miles Higgins placed fourth in the javelin at the PIAA Class AA championships May 28, 2021, at Shippensburg University.

Ligonier Valley senior Miles Higgins will aim for a WPIAL repeat this spring, but he’ll do so with his college plans firmly in place.

Higgins committed to continue his track and field career at North Carolina Wilmington, a Division I program.

The 6-foot-3 Higgins won the WPIAL Class 2A javelin title last season with a throw of 169 feet, 10 inches. He ended up fourth at the PIAA meet with a mark of 183-6.

A head-turning season also included a Westmoreland County Coaches Association championship as he registered a toss of 180-4. The mark was the top in the WPIAL in either classification.

Higgins also competed in the long and triple jumps as a junior. He also plays football and basketball for the Rams.

UNC-Wilmington is in the Colonial Athletic Association.

