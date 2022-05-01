Miller, Giordano win WCCA titles

By:

Saturday, April 30, 2022 | 9:05 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Kiski Prep’s Galand Okeugo finishes sixth in the boys long jump during the Westmoreland County Track and Field championships Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Latrobe. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Avery Celo finishes fourth in the girls triple jump during the Westmoreland County Track and Field championships Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Latrobe. Previous Next

Kiski Area sophomore Eliza Miller was a repeat winner at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association meet.

She won the 3,200-meter run.

But Miller is fond of the long distance run, so she’s switched to running the 1,600 and 800.

Miller won the 1,600 on Saturday at the 99th Annual meet, 42nd for the girls, at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium. She finished second in the 800.

She wasn’t the only Kiski Area runner to win. Antonio Giordano won the 800, and the 3,200 and 1,600 relay teams won titles.

“I was happy with my times,” Miller said. “My season hasn’t gone as well as I wished, but Saturday was a good day. It was a confidence boost.

“That’s my main race. It was a last minute decision to run it. I just was going to run the 800.”

Miller said she probably will run the 1,600 in the WPIALs. She was enjoying the 3,200.

“I ran the 800 because I need to work on my speed,” Miller said. “I really didn’t enjoy the 3,200 last year, so I’m trying some other things out and it worked out in my favor.”

Giordano said winning the 800 was unexpected.

“It was a lot of fun,” Giordano said. “I had a good time. I knew I could win it; it was just a matter of race strategy. I went out and did what I could. I’m hoping to go sub-2:00 at Pine-Richland. We won the 3,200, and a freshman (Justin Gross) on the team did really well. We PR’d by 12 seconds.”

Giordano teamed up with Gross, Phil Miller and Paul Roberts to run a 8:27.15.

The 1,600 relay team won with a time of 3:34.58. No names were available.

Other Kiski place winners included:

Jack Coleman was fourth in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 110 hurdles. Justin Tucker took fifth in the 1,600. Kyle Guido placed third in the 400, and Miller was fifth.

Ryan Klingensmith was sixth in the 300 hurdles. Payton Sullivan placed sixth in the 800. Roberts was sixth in the 800. James Pearson was sixth in the 200. Campbell Curry was fourth in the triple jump.

Sophia Hranica placed fifth in the 400. Tatiana Holt was sixth in the 3,200.

Alyssa Mydock was fourth, and Avery Celo was sixth in the long jump. Celo was fourth in the triple jump.

Burrell’s Gia Hornack tied for fifth in the pole vault clearing 8 feet, 1 inch, and teammate Rex Rayburg placed fifth in the pole vault, clearing 11-1.

